The Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek is offering free live music and cocktail activations through the holiday season

The newly-renovated Park Hyatt lobby will play host to a variety of events through the holiday season.

Special to the Daily

The Park Hyatt at Beaver Creek is giving guests plenty of reasons and excuses to check out the newly-renovated central lobby. Starting on Dec. 19, there will be live music playing every night in the bar through Jan. 4 from 3-6 p.m. That’s a whole 17 days of après-time live music. Here’s a list of who’s playing on what dates.

Dec. 19: Mike Heuer

Brendon McKinny Dec. 22: Beau Thomas & Bahr Bq Mike

In addition to the live music, the Park Hyatt has been hosting weekly cocktail tasting activations throughout December. The last one, held in the library, will feature Woody Creek Distillery Tasting presenting its bourbon, rye and a specialty barrel-aged cocktail. Both the music and the cocktail activiations are free and open to the public for drop-in.

For more information, visit hyatt.com.