The Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek is offering free live music and cocktail activations through the holiday season
The Park Hyatt at Beaver Creek is giving guests plenty of reasons and excuses to check out the newly-renovated central lobby. Starting on Dec. 19, there will be live music playing every night in the bar through Jan. 4 from 3-6 p.m. That’s a whole 17 days of après-time live music. Here’s a list of who’s playing on what dates.
- Dec. 19: Mike Heuer
- Dec. 20: Brendon McKinny
- Dec. 21: Brendon McKinny
- Dec. 22: Beau Thomas & Bahr Bq Mike
- Dec. 23: Nick Steingart
- Dec. 24: Bahr Bq Mike & Sam Bee
- Dec. 25: Dave Anderson
- Dec. 26: Don Watson
- Dec. 27: Brendon McKinny
- Dec. 28: Brendon McKinny
- Dec. 29: Beau Thomas & Bahr Bq Mike
- Dec. 30: Taylor Frederick
- Dec. 31: Brendon McKinny
- Jan. 1: Brian Spotts
- Jan. 2: Mike Heuer
- Jan. 3: Brendon McKinny
- Jan. 4: Brendon McKinny
In addition to the live music, the Park Hyatt has been hosting weekly cocktail tasting activations throughout December. The last one, held in the library, will feature Woody Creek Distillery Tasting presenting its bourbon, rye and a specialty barrel-aged cocktail. Both the music and the cocktail activiations are free and open to the public for drop-in.
For more information, visit hyatt.com.
Eaglebend apartment fire extinguished, residents allowed to return to homes
More than two dozen people were forced from their homes Wednesday morning when a ruptured gas line sparked a fire in their Avon apartment complex.