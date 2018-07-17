The Philadelphia Orchestra renews commitment to Bravo! Vail through 2021

VAIL — The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is pleased to announce that The Philadelphia Orchestra will continue to be a mainstay of this distinguished summer destination for classical music, with a three-year contract extension ensuring its presence in Vail through 2021.

The announcement was made by Bravo! Vail artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott and The Philadelphia Orchestra's board chairman Richard Worley and interim president Ryan Fleur during its finale performance on Saturday, July 14, with esteemed pianist Daniil Trifonov. The Philadelphia Orchestra first performed at Bravo! Vail in 2007.

More information about Bravo! Vail is available at http://www.bravovail.org.

A look back at Philadelphia Orchestra in Vail

Highlights of The Philadelphia Orchestra's relationship with Bravo! Vail include the festival debut or world premiere of works by Mason Bates, Guillaume Connesson and Jennifer Higdon, as well as notable orchestral transcriptions created by the orchestra's famed late music director Leopold Stokowski. Together, they also presented the festival's first film screening with the live score of Disney's "Fantasia" in 2014, and the concert music of critically acclaimed film composer John Williams.

The orchestra also brought the circus to the mountains with the exciting debut production of Cirque de la Symphonie at Bravo! Vail.

Early in his tenure with The Philadelphia Orchestra, music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin concluded the ensemble's 2013 residency with a triumphant performance of Verdi's Requiem Mass, which was broadcast live on Colorado Public Radio stations across the state. Additionally, the orchestra presented a theatrically staged Shakespeare program in collaboration with Colorado Shakespeare Theater, selections from La boheme in concert with conductor Rossen Milanov, and a jazz evening with the legendary Paquito d'Rivera.

The orchestra has also been a participant in Bravo! Vail's community and education outreach, dispatching musicians to perform in Free Family and Little Listeners at the Library concerts throughout the Vail Valley.

"Our partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra has yielded some of Bravo! Vail's most innovative offerings," McDermott said. "The announcement of our first opera production, Tosca, in collaboration with the orchestra, signals that Bravo! Vail will continue to evolve and pursue new artistic endeavors with this exceptional creative partner. We are thrilled for their renewed commitment to the festival and Vail audiences."

"The Philadelphia Orchestra has enjoyed more than a decade of memorable performances at the esteemed Bravo! Vail Music Festival," said Richard B. Worley, chairman of the board of directors of The Philadelphia Orchestra. "We look forward to continuing this fruitful relationship with a partner that believes in the versatility of the orchestra and the inspiring possibilities of symphonic music. This special collaboration enables us to present the most creative forms of our art for the devoted and appreciative audiences of Vail."

ABOUT BRAVO! VAIL MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival brings world-renowned musicians to picturesque venues throughout the Vail Valley for nearly seven weeks in the summer, drawing music lovers from around the world.

The only festival in North America to host four of the world's finest orchestras in a single season, Bravo! Vail celebrates its 31st season from through Aug. 2. The 2018 season features residencies with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic — plus the London-based Academy of St Martin in the Fields, which, in 2016, became the first international orchestra to perform at the festival.

In addition, internationally acclaimed chamber artists and soloists perform a wide array of unique and carefully curated chamber music programs.

McDermott has served the festival since 2011.

For more information about Bravo! Vail, visit bravovail.org or call 970-827-5700.