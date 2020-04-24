The Runaway Grooms release music video for ‘My Love’
The five-piece Americana band beloved by many Vail Valley locals and visitors, The Runaway Grooms, has released a music video for “My Love,” one of the songs off its new record “Tied To The Sun.”
Can’t view the video? Click here.
“The song is real upbeat and a good vibe kind of song,” said bandmate and manager Zach Gilliam in an email to the Vail Daily.
In early March, the bandmates got together with local filmmaker and photographer Jacob Rozsahegyi to shoot the video, which is everyone hanging out and dancing during a show at the Grooms’ jam spot in Eagle.
“The best part was we got to just bring a lot of friends together to do what we do best: have a good time,” Gilliam said.
The Runaway Grooms are the first artist performing in the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Ghost Light Sessions, which is a series of live-streamed concerts. The show will be on May 7 at 7 p.m. and can be accessed by heading to vilarpac.org/streaming.
