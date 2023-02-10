The Runaway Grooms release third album, ‘This Road’

The band's third album, "This Road," releases on Feb. 10.

The Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

Local band The Runaway Grooms released its latest album, “This Road,” on Feb. 10. The band will perform the album’s five tracks at a live album release show at Agave in Avon starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

Recorded on the road at Paloma Sound Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, with former Ardent Studio engineer Jeremy Horn, the Grooms’ third LP marks the band’s return to an American roots-rock songwriting style, all while keeping one foot in the tight-knit jam band circle from which they emerged.

“This Road” is equally inspired by jazz-fusion exploration from the likes of Steely Dan, Atlanta Rhythm Section, and Yes, and the guitar-driven prowess of Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Grateful Dead. In their latest work, the Grooms — guitarist and vocalist Adam Tobin, keyboardist Cody Scott, bassist and vocalist Zach Gillam, drummer Justin Bisset, and guitarist and vocalist Zac Cialek— use music to tell stories gleaning wisdom from life, love and struggle, while capturing an array of emotions and moods drawn from living on the road in a hard-touring band.

The full album follows the release of two singles including the band’s latest, “Heartwork,” which was released last month. In an outpouring of emotion, reflecting on the ubiquity of mental health issues in American culture, The Runaway Grooms wrote and recorded “Heartwork” in just one day.

“When writing the song we felt as if it wanted to keep going, and so the song ends with an anthem-like revival that is intended to lift the spirits of the listeners and inspire them to keep working on the heart work,” the band stated. “We dedicate this song to everyone who is struggling with mental health — may it be a reminder of your true potential for positivity, self-love and self-development.”

In addition to the album release party in Avon, The Runaway Grooms are hitting some of Colorado’s favorite mountain towns this February and supporting String Cheese Incident’s Kyle Hollingsworth and Umphrey’s McGee’s Joel Cummins at Denver’s Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. A complete list of dates can be found below or at TheRunawayGrooms.com/tour .

Fans can now listen to “This Road” in its entirety on streaming platforms and the Runaway Grooms website.