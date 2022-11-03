The Runaway Grooms to release first single off new album ‘This Road’

The band will be releasing two singles off of its third album before holding an album launch party in Eagle County in February.

The Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

Local band The Runaway Grooms recorded their third album, titled “This Road,” earlier this year and are releasing the first single off of the record on Nov. 18. The band will be releasing two singles leading up to the official album release party, which they plan to host in Eagle County sometime in February.

The Runaway Grooms spent the pandemic forging a new sound and identity as a five-piece jam band during the lockdown of 2020. Those months of songwriting culminated in the making of their sophomore album, “Violet Lane,” which was released last October.

When the world opened up, the Grooms hit the ground running, playing 97 live shows in 2021 and 112 shows so far in 2022. The band is about to head back out to the southeast to start their ninth national tour of the year, concluding their busiest performance schedule to date.

Bassist Zach Gilliam said that “This Road” is the product of the experiences and musical development that the band went through together while touring the country.

“We’re seeing so much, meeting so many people and being together with the same people day in and day out traveling around,” Giliam said. “There are physical and emotional strains that come with that, and this album pays dues to all of the trials that come along with touring and the importance of keeping mental health up to date, the importance of communication.”

Gilliam said that the band has leaned heavily into its identity as a live performance jam band, and felt that in order to capture the truest experience of their music they needed to record the tracks for “This Road” live, instead of using the “click track” production technique that they used for their first two albums.

Click track production allows instruments to be recorded separately to the beat of a metronome, giving the musicians and producers greater control of fine-tuning the finished product and re-recording mistakes but removing some of the natural synergy between the band members.

“We found that we’re a lot more likely to capture the essence of a song — the feeling, the emotion of a song — if we don’t play to a click, if we just play naturally and let the instruments push and pull one another,” Gilliam said. “We found that a metronome is kind of restricting, honestly. So we decided, let’s just go in there and play these songs live so that we can capture that.”

The Runaway Grooms is now touring as a four-piece band after losing guitarist Zac Cialek over the summer. Cialek is on the recording of ‘This Road.’

The Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

“Jenny” is going to be the first single released off of the album. Keyboardist Cody Scott began working on the melody for the song after his grandfather passed, and frontman Adam Tobin wrote the lyrics as a letter from his deceased grandmother to his mother. The words of love and encouragement from the beyond carry the tone of a folk song, reminiscent of the band’s first album “Tied to the Sun,” before breaking into an all-out jam session to close the piece.

“The first album and the second album, it really combined them, so these songs all have strong lyrical stories, a strong foundation in roots rock and Americana, but we’ve also created space that allows the instruments to also tell a story,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said that the starting point for many of the songs comes from improvised sections during live performances. When something catches the band’s ear, they will take it and build a song around it, or incorporate it into an existing piece. The process has proven to be a productive method for the band, so much so that Gilliam said they have already begun working on songs for their fourth album.

“All of those shows, you become more and more familiar with the material, and songs will morph and expand and evolve,” Gilliam said. “I think any music that we make from now on will be in a live setting.”

The band has lost one member, guitarist Zac Cialek, since recording “This Road” in the spring. While Cialek is on the album, he will no longer be performing with the band, which is proceeding as a four-piece.

Details about the release date of “This Road” are forthcoming. For more information about The Runaway Grooms, and to follow their latest releases, visit TheRunawayGrooms.com.