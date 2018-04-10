The season’s last ski/ride day with elected officials is Friday, April 13

VAIL — Members of the Vail Town Council and Eagle County Commissioners will be hosting one last gathering on Vail Mountain this season on Friday, April 13 to connect with community members. Skiers and riders are invited to join the elected officials at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village at 10 a.m. No RSVPs are needed to take part in the upcoming ski and ride day. Participants simply need to meet at the base and assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.

Participating council members and commissioners say the outings provide a unique opportunity to connect with people they serve outside of regular public meetings.

For details, contact Vail Town Council member Greg Moffet, gmoffet@vailgov.com or Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, kathy.chandlerhenry@eaglecounty.us.