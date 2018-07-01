The Sebastian Vail’s Summer Music Series returns July 5

VAIL — The Sebastian continues its Thursday night Summer Music Series in conjunction with several local nonprofit organizations throughout July. The Thursday night series showcases new country duo Austin's Rose from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Mountain View Terrace. The property will offer food and drink specials and local nonprofit organizations also will be on hand to promote how they give back and support the local community.

The Sebastian's Summer Music Series runs through Aug. 30 with the exception of July 12.

Walking Mountains Science Center will be on hand during the July 5 event. Walking Mountains' mission is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education.

On July 19, the team from Eagle River Youth Coalition will be present. Eagle River collaborates with youth-serving organizations to assess prevention needs, coordinate substance abuse reduction efforts and build capacity through strategic plans, programs and policies around the issues facing young people.

Eagle River Watershed Council will be on hand for the July 26 concert. The organization advocates for the health and conservation of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education, and projects. The Watershed Council strives to protect and enhance the high-quality natural, scenic and economic values that our rivers and tributaries provide to the citizens, visitors and wildlife of the Eagle River and Colorado River watersheds located in Eagle County.

Additional nonprofit partners will be announced for August.

About Austin's Rose

Country duo Austin's Rose will entertain throughout the music series. The smooth vocal harmony and driven sound of new country music duo is comprised of Taylor Cornilles and Tim Gore. Austin's Rose is music from the heart. With more than 30 years of live performance between the two of them, Austin's Rose has found major success in its short life.

For more information on The Sebastian's summer concert series, call 800-724-6535 or visit http://www.thesebastianvail.com. The Sebastian is located off of Vail Road, near East Meadow Drive.