The seven Colorado Senate districts that will determine whether Democrats keep control of the state legislature
Democrats now hold a 20-15 advantage in the chamber. Their majority is not a sure thing heading into the 2022 election.
Sandra Fish
The Colorado Sun
The Colorado Senate is likely where Republicans have their best shot this year of taking back some control of state government from Democrats after four years in the minority of the legislative and executive branches.
While the GOP will try to win a majority in the Colorado House and unseat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, the odds are stacked against them in those two arenas. That leaves the 35-member Senate as the most plausible place to turn the tide.
Here’s a look at where the battlegrounds will be.
The lay of the land
Democrats now hold a 20-15 advantage in the Senate.
They are guaranteed 12 seats, with 11 holdovers and one Democratic candidate, Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver, running unopposed.
