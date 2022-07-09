The seven Colorado Senate districts that will determine whether Democrats keep control of the state legislature

Matt Solomon, then an Eagle Town Council member, cuts the ribbon on the Eagle River Park in 2019 with Anne McKibbin, then the mayor of Eagle. Solomon, a Republican, is running for the state Senate seat for District 8.

Vail Daily archive

The Colorado Senate is likely where Republicans have their best shot this year of taking back some control of state government from Democrats after four years in the minority of the legislative and executive branches.

While the GOP will try to win a majority in the Colorado House and unseat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, the odds are stacked against them in those two arenas. That leaves the 35-member Senate as the most plausible place to turn the tide.

Here’s a look at where the battlegrounds will be.

The lay of the land

Democrats now hold a 20-15 advantage in the Senate.

They are guaranteed 12 seats, with 11 holdovers and one Democratic candidate, Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver, running unopposed.

