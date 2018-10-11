The start of a new season Chris DillmannOctober 11, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Chris DillmannOctober 11, 2018Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comFoot prints in the snow near Maloit Park Thursday, Oct. 11, in Minturn. The new snow is a welcome sight around the valley.Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comSnow falls in the village Thursday, Oct. 11, in Vail. The system has brought the first measurable snow to the valley floor.Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comFlowers take a beating under the new, wet snow Thursday, Oct. 11, in Vail.Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comClouds shroud the mountains as snow comes down Thursday, Oct. 11, in Maloit Park in Minturn. A more stable pattern is forecasted through the second ha...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comSnow and aspens make for a changing scene along Battle Mountain Pass Wednesday, Oct. 10, near Red Cliff. The snow caused traffic problems around the s...Prev of imagesNextSnow fell across the Vail Valley this week for the first time of 2018-19 winter; with more precipitation in forecast. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsColorado ski season begins this weekend with first resort openingColorado residents pay more as hospitals pull in profits nearly twice the national average, state data showsCannabis cannot: Americans think cannabis has lots of benefits that science does not supportKeystone, Copper, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin ski areas to see changes this season