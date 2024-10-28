‘The start of something:’ ​​How a newly registered voter in western Colorado is preparing for the 2024 Election

First time voter Jessica Mosqueda stands in front of a Garfield County official drop box outside of Glenwood Springs City Hall.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Growing up in the small town of Holyoke, Colorado, politics wasn’t something that caught Jessica Mosqueda’s interest right away. But now, five years after turning 18, the 23-year-old Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus student is ready to make her voice heard.

Mosqueda is one of 257 newly registered voters in Garfield County, up from 97 newly registered voters in 2020, according to the Colorado Secretary of State , marking a wave of new participation ahead of the November election. For Mosqueda, this moment of civic engagement came with a bit of a nudge — from her American government class at CMC.

“We’ve been learning about Congress and how the system works,” Mosqueda said. “It’s still kind of confusing, but we’ve been reading “The Bill of Obligations” (by Richard Haass) in class, and that really opened my eyes. My professor was the one who encouraged me to register, and I thought, ‘Why not?'”

The registration process, though straightforward, revealed to Mosqueda just how much she didn’t know about the political system. She was surprised by the number of political parties beyond the usual Democratic and Republican options.

“I didn’t realize there were so many parties,” she said. “When I was registering, I saw all these smaller parties that also matter. It was kind of amazing. We don’t really talk about them enough, you know?”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Though Mosqueda identifies as a centrist, she admits she’s still learning what each party stands for.

“I’m more in the middle because I’m not sure yet what the two sides are offering,” she said. “I watched the last presidential debate, and I want to dive deeper into what the candidates are really about. I’m still figuring it out.”

One major influence on her voting decision is her mother, who is preparing for her U.S. citizenship test. Mosqueda has been helping her mom study, and in the process, has become more aware of immigration issues, which are close to her heart.

“I want what’s best for my mom,” Mosqueda said. “She’s been here for 23 years, and I’ve been helping her learn about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Immigration laws are a big thing for me in this election.”

Mosqueda’s mother worked at a dairy farm for 22 years before transitioning to a job as a cook at a nursing home. Helping her mother navigate the complexities of citizenship has given Mosqueda a new perspective on the importance of civic duty.

“It’s been a learning experience for both of us,” she said. “We’ve been studying together, and it’s made me realize how much this process matters — not just for her, but for all of us.”

Despite her newfound enthusiasm, Mosqueda admits she’s nervous about casting her first vote. With the Nov. 5 election approaching quickly, the weight of making the best decision is starting to sink in.

“I’m nervous because I don’t really know everything we’re voting for yet,” she said. “But the more I learn, the more confident I feel. I’m starting to get the hang of it.”

Her American government professor has been a key motivator, pushing her to get involved and see beyond the surface of political debates.

“I took the class just to pass and get my degree,” Mosqueda said. “But my professor is so passionate about elections and government. She really inspired me to get interested. I used to just sit quietly in class, but I’d see my classmates having these passionate conversations. It made me want to join in.”

Mosqueda plans to vote by mail this year, a choice she feels is more convenient. She hasn’t received her ballot yet but is eager to fill it out and send it in.

“I think I’ll vote by mail,” she said. “I haven’t gotten my ballot yet, but I’m ready.”

Jackie Harmon, Garfield County’s Clerk and Recorder and a Republican, is thrilled to see new voters like Mosqueda getting involved. Harmon knows firsthand how important it is to make voting accessible and emphasizes that resources like GoVoteColorado.gov can help make the process easier.

“It’s exciting to see so many first-time voters,” Harmon said. “GoVoteColorado.gov is quick, easy, and efficient. It gets you registered and makes sure your vote counts.”

Harmon, who has overseen elections in Garfield County for several years, stresses the importance of every vote, no matter the age or experience of the voter.

“Whether you’re 18 or 23, your vote shapes our future,” Harmon said. “It’s critical that people know their vote makes a difference in the direction of our community and beyond.”

As Mosqueda prepares to cast her ballot, she’s also reflecting on the role her generation might play in this election. While she believes many young people rely too much on social media for their information, she’s hopeful that they’ll become more engaged over time.

“Our generation doesn’t seem as interested in elections as we should be,” Mosqueda said. “I think a lot of people just take what they see on social media and don’t really dig deeper. But I hope more people start paying attention.”

With her first election just days away, Mosqueda is determined to stay involved and keep learning.

“I feel like this first vote is going to be the start of something for me,” she said. “It’s not just going to be a one-time thing. I want to keep learning, and I want to keep voting.”

To register to vote, visit GoVoteColorado.gov .

This story is from PostIndependent.com