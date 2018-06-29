The top 5 things to do around the Vail Valley this weekend

Bravo! Vail Music Festival– rock and roll and tango

When you think of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, you typically think of the classical music of Bach, Brahms and Beethoven, but the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be mixing things up a bit this weekend at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater with a tribute to women rockers and the tango. This is Bravo! Vail like you've never seen before.

On Friday, June 29, be prepared to take a trip down memory lane as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra highlights some of the best female singers and songwriters from the 60s to the 90s. From Aretha Franklin and Carole King to Joan Jett, Tina Turner and Pat Benatar, (who actually was a trained opera signer before deciding to go the rock route) these voices will be personified by three guest artists who will channel this iconic music on stage.

"This is a show that our principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik developed," said Kim Noltemy, Dallas Symphony Orchestra president and CEO. "It's a great showcase for some of the strongest and best-known songs from a variety of eras and really highlights the great voices and songwriters of our time."

Tyzik is one of America's most innovative and sought after pops conductors. He has created numerous original programs that include the greatest music from jazz and classical to Motown, Broadway, film, dance, Latin and swing.

Bringing the vocals to life are three singer/songwriters who have received acclaim in their own right. Cassidy Catanzaro is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and has sold nearly two million albums as an Atlantic recording artist. Katrina Rose Dideriksens was a contestant on season 13 of "The Voice" on NBC and has appeared in numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Shayna Steele is a New York City based vocalist and songwriter who has appeared on Broadway and can be heard on several movies and television show soundtracks.

On Sunday, July 1, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will dazzle audiences with not only the sounds of tango, but also the sights of the sultry dance as they invite authentic tango dancers and an acclaimed bandoneon player on stage.

Once again, Tyzik has brought together an all-star cast to accompany the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with soprano Camille Zamora, bandoneon player Hector del Curto and award-winning Argentinian dancers.

"Much classical music stands alone. Dance music, on the other hand, benefits from having the dancers front and center to see how the music interacts with the movement," Noltemy said. "It's such a strong show to have both elements featured and in a way for the audience to enjoy."

To see what else the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has up its sleeve (hint: if you love movies like "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial", "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" don't miss Monday's show on July 2 at 6 p.m.) visit http://www.bravovail.org for program information. Lawn seats are $28 and covered pavilion seats are $44.

Vail Valley Brew Fest

There's a new brew fest coming to the Avon Performance Pavilion at Nottingham Park this Saturday, June 30. The Vail Valley Brew Fest invites beer lovers to enjoy the mountain vistas, live music, eats from various food trucks and friendship while sipping and sampling over 60 brews from Colorado and beyond.

The Vail Valley Brew Fest is making its debut starting at noon with a special VIP experience that allows you to enter the festival an hour early with a limited number of people to get first tastes of the craft beers and special music with local 80's cover band, Rewind. General admission ticket holders join in the fun at 1 p.m. with the Gasoline Lollipops taking the stage from 1:30-4 p.m. There's also a 5k Brew Run along the Eagle River if you want to earn your beers prior to the Vail Valley Brew Fest at 11:30 a.m.

Local breweries like Vail Brewing Company and Crazy Mountain Brewing Company will be featured along with microbrews from the state and throughout the west. Event goers will get a commemorative glass to taste various 2-ounce samples of everything from stout to cider. But don't be fooled, many 2-ounce tastes of microbrews with a higher alcohol content can sneak up on you. Consider your ride home before the event begins and food trucks will also be at the festival to help soak up the brews.

The event is produced by RightOn Productions out of Denver, which also hosts the Denver Winter and Summer Brew Festivals. The event benefits Walking Mountains Science Center, so know that you are sipping for a good cause as Walking Mountains provides outdoor educational, environmental and sustainability programs for visitors and locals alike.

Ticket information (price increases $10 the day of the event):

Beer Fest – $40

VIP Beer Fest – $50

Brew Run – $35

Brew Run and Beer Fest – $65

Buy in advance at http://www.vailvalleybrewfest.com

Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival

Eagle County is full of amazing venues that feature live music. From the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater with the alpenglow on the Gore Range to the rather recent addition of the Avon Performance Pavilion with Nottingham Lake with the sun setting as a backdrop, the venues add something special to the performances. One venue that is off the beaten path but worth the drive is Rancho del Rio, which plays host to the 6th annual Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival June 28-30.

Rancho del Rio is situated along the Colorado River and is surrounded by red canyons and rolling hills with sagebrush and pinyon pines. In less than 20 miles from Interstate 70, you'll find yourself in the heart of the Rockies where rafting, tubing, fly fishing, hiking and biking fill the days while the sounds of live musical acts from around the county, region and country fill the nights.

Do a little standup paddle boarding or hike in the morning, then hop in the river to cool off and revitalize yourself with yoga right before the bands start in the early afternoon. With no neighbors nearby, the music will go well into the wee hours with headliner Magic Beans taking the stage each night from midnight until 2 a.m.

Camping under the stars, which are so bright due to the lack of light pollution in that area, is a real treat and with no cell service out there, you can tune out from the real world for a bit and immerse yourself in the events surrounding you.

This is a limited capacity event and a variety of tickets are available from single day passes to full weekend passes with camping included. Experience a slice of Colorado with this camping and concert combo. For more information, visit http://www.beanstalkfestival.com.

Wine Excursions at Beaver Creek

Every excursion is a little bit better when you know there is wine at the end of the journey. At Beaver Creek, hike or hitch a ride to your next adventure for your palette with their guided hiking or 4×4 Mountain Adventure Tours lead by an expert guide where all trails lead to Beano's Cabin.

Both the hiking and 4×4 tours start at the Adventure Center in Beaver Creek Village. From here, the hikers will get a ride up to Beano's Cabin and hike to Beaver Lake, which is a scenic alpine lake so clear you often times can see fish swimming around in the pristine water. The Beaver Lake trail is an intermediate trail that is surrounded by tall evergreens and it follows Beaver Creek for a majority of the trail. The guide will point out different flora, fauna and historical facts of the area along the way.

The 4×4 Mountain Adventure tours take you further than you'll go on foot. The guide will drive you to some of the highest points reachable via the service roads that are catwalks in the winter. The vantage points offer a different perspective than what you would find on foot and get you to high elevations in no time at all. Along the way the guide will also share any information about who is out on the trail with you, be it a marmot sunning itself on a rock, deer in the distance or a fox who just crossed the path. This is a great way to see the sights for someone who maybe is recovering from an injury and can't hike or someone who doesn't feel up to the challenge of hiking to see some spectacular views.

As if those two excursions weren't enough to make your vacation, both of these adventures end on the expansive deck of Beano's Cabin, which is situated in a large meadow in between Grouse Mountain and Larkspur Bowl. As you sit back and relax, the expert staff at Beano's Cabin will serve you a charcuterie board paired with wine. Even though the hike and jeep tour is over, keep your eyes peeled for any wildlife around the meadow surrounding Beano's Cabin and marvel and how much steeper the slopes look without snow.

After satisfying your senses, both the hiking and 4×4 tour groups will be driven back down to where you started the tour. For pricing and available dates, please visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Guided Hiking Tour

1:30 p.m. – Meet at Adventure Center

1:45 p.m. – Hike to Beaver Lake from Beano’s Cabin

4 p.m. – Arrive at Beano’s Cabin

4:15 p.m. – Wine & Cheese Pairing

5:15 p.m. – Return to Adventure Center

Guided 4×4 Mountain Adventure Tour

2:15 p.m. – Meet at Adventure Center

2:30 p.m. – Mountain Tour

4 p.m. – Arrive at Beano’s Cabin

4:15 p.m. – Wine & Cheese Pairing

5:15 p.m. – Return to Adventure Center

Canines for a Cause

If you haven't noticed, we love our dogs in Eagle County. Everyday these canines fill the pages of the Vail Daily from Town Talk and our Vail Live page to our Daily Dog section in the paper. If you are missing out and want to get a dog or think your current pooch needs a partner, head on over to Canines for a Cause, an adoption event hosted by the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon.

For the entire month of June, Maya at The Westin Riverfront is raising funds for the Eagle Valley Humane Society as its local non-profit partner for the ongoing You Dine, We Donate initiative. All net proceeds from Table #101 at Maya from the month will go directly to the Humane Society.

The culmination of these efforts will be held on Saturday, June 30 with the Canines for a Cause event. Join in the fun with a "Fur k" run/walk at 9 a.m., dog adoptions from the Eagle Valley Humane Society from 10 a.m. until noon and Starbucks Puppaccinos – cups of whipped cream – for all four-legged friends to enjoy. If you can't adopt a dog at this time, then consider a donation, will be collected at the time of the event to help out this local non profit.

The event will also feature a meet and greet with Vail Ski Patrol Avalanche Rescue Dog, Jake and his handler, Matt Whalen, also from Vail Ski Patrol, starting at 9 a.m until noon.

Stop by the Westin Riverfront's Gondola Plaza for this free event that is open to the community. For more information on The Westin Riverfront, please visit http://www.westinriverfrontbeavercreek.com. For more information on the Eagle Valley Humane Society, please visit http://www.adoptafriend.org.