The town of Vail’s annual neighborhood picnics are set for July 18 and Aug. 7

VAIL — Mark your calendar for the town of Vail's annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series Wednesday, July 18, at Bighorn Park in East Vail and Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail.

Each picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis. The picnics provide community members with an opportunity to offer comments and suggestions about various topics and to meet members of the Vail Town Council and town staff. Returning this year will be a children's activity area sponsored by the Vail Recreation District, so bring the kids.

Hosting the July 18 picnic at Bighorn Park will be members of the Town Council and representatives from the Public Works, Fire, Finance and Administration departments. In addition, representatives from the Vail Recreation District will be on hand to greet community members and introduce themselves. During the event, picnickers will be encouraged to learn more about the Interstate 70 East Vail water quality improvements project as well as the Colorado Department of Transportation's West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project.

Joining the Town Council as hosts of the Aug. 7 picnic at Donovan Pavilion will be staff from the Police, Library and Community Development departments, as well as representatives from the Vail Recreation District and Vail Mountain. During this picnic, a drawing for two free emergency preparedness kits will take place from among entries collected from both picnics. In addition, information on the library's Join Us! Campaign and Virtually Vail will be presented, as well an update on the Restore the Gore campaign including resources for homeowners and native seed mixes and other information will be available.

Featured during both picnics will be information on the Colorado Classic pro cycling races coming to Vail on Aug. 16 and 17, wildfire preparedness and evacuation. Also, representatives from the Vail Local Housing Authority and the town's Housing department will be on hand and available to talk about the benefits and opportunities afforded by the new VailInDeed employee housing unit deed-restriction program. In addition, a noxious weed display and information on how to manage invasive species will be presented.

This is the 19th year for the picnics. In addition to the two neighborhood gatherings, citizens are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns and suggestions at any time by emailing the Town Council at towncouncil@vailgov.com. Also, the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com includes information on town topics and projects as well as e-mail links and phone numbers for all departments, plus links to Facebook and Twitter.