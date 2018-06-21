The Vail Mountain Lodge names Jennifer Razee the new Director of Club and Spa

VAIL — The Vail Mountain Lodge has named Jennifer Razee the Director of Club & Spa, overseeing the resort's 18,000-square-foot fitness center and award-winning spa.

Razee has spent the last four years at The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, where she started as the cycling coordinator before being promoted to club director. A personal trainer with Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist and National Strength and Conditioning Association certifications, Razee is also an accomplished triathlete who regularly races in Xterra, Ironman and other events across the nation.

While at The Westin Riverfront, Razee served on East West Hospitality's Mountains of Wellness Committee, an ongoing program that includes wellness trainings and health tips along with quarterly wellness challenges for all employees, including the coordination of teams for the local snowshoe and mountain bike series. She also served as a Westin Service Culture Trainer, where she facilitated service training standards for all new hires and helped execute brand initiatives at the resort.

Razee also coaches a local Girls on the Run team and helped initiate several fund-raisers to support local non-profits, including the Shaw Cancer Center and Starting Hearts. A graduate of Pacific Lutheran University, Razee previously served as an Association Manager for East West Hospitality.

The Vail Athletic Club offers more than 50 group fitness classes per week, including yoga, Pilates, weight lifting and climbing. The 18,000 square foot fitness center features Peloton bikes, cardio equipment, weights, CYBEX equipment and Vail's only indoor public climbing wall. The club also offers extensive special programming, including ski conditioning, outdoor interval training on Vail Mountain and meditation teacher training.

For more information, go to vailmountainlodge.com.