The Vitality Collective: ‘One stop shop’ wellness studio opens in Eagle

Hannah Knauer, left, and Sofia Lindroth sit in the mountains of their beloved community, taking some time to meditate on their success in bringing a new wellness studio to Eagle.

The Vitality Collective, a one-stop shop for all things wellness from exercise to meditation, is the latest in a long line of new businesses popping up in Eagle, with its grand opening set for Sunday.

After years working in different areas of wellness for years, co-founders and owners Hannah Knauer and Sofia Lindroth wanted to create a space where the community can easily and conveniently tap into different kinds of wellness techniques under one roof.

“We want to really be open to all different practitioners within the wellness space to have a place where they can share their magic, share their healing with our community and especially in a time when we really need it as, obviously, we’re still in the midst of COVID,” Knauer said.

The new studio, located at 700 Chambers Ave. in Eagle, offers a wide range of classes addressing physical as well as mental and emotional health including high intensity interval training, yoga, meditation and breathwork, and the MELT method.

Sunday’s grand opening will feature round robin-style classes, each for a half-hour, allowing anyone who is interested to get a feel for the studio’s diverse offerings, Knauer said.

All classes are donation-based, but registration ahead of time is highly recommended as spots are limited and filling up quickly, she said. Spots can be reserved at TheVitalityCollective.com/schedule .

Anyone who does not get a spot or does not wish to take a class can still come out to the studio Sunday, where Knauer and Lindroth will be standing outside to chat and answer questions. The Inner Light Juice truck will also be parked outside offering fresh juices, smoothies and other healthy snacks.

The studio’s regular class schedule will begin Monday morning.

Knauer and Lindroth said the idea for The Vitality Collective first came to them about six months ago when the pandemic was still in full swing, and they realized how difficult it was to find a space to offer their wellness services at a time when health and self-care was especially top of mind.

Finishing touches are put on The Vitality Collective, a new wellness studio in Eagle. The space opens Sunday.

Lindroth, who grew up in Edwards and now lives in Eagle, was a Division 1 volleyball player until a series of injuries led her to think deeply about what chronic pain does to us and how we can pull ourselves out of it, she said.

“People think that they’re stuck when they’re in pain. … They think that they can’t reverse that, especially with age, and that’s my favorite thing to show people is that you can,” Lindroth said.

She decided to become a licensed massage therapist specializing in the myofascial energetic length technique or MELT Method after the self-treatment regimen helped her overcome her own chronic pain.

Knauer, who moved to the valley five years ago, brings a whole other set of skills to the studio as a licensed yoga instructor, life coach and expert in breathwork.

She said she was drawn into the world of wellness in search of a solution to her own mental health challenges.

Breathwork is about “really teaching people how to breathe properly, how to then utilize their breath for performance and recovery, and then also how to use their breath to go into deep transformational healing of their trauma or just whatever they’re moving through in life,” Knauer said.

“For me, it has been one of the biggest medicines to help me continue to move through, just even, you know, challenging times,” she said.

Finishing touches are put on The Vitality Collective, a new wellness studio in Eagle.

Wellness practices like these do not always feel accessible to people of all backgrounds, Knauer and Lindroth said, but they’re aiming to change that.

By bringing different techniques into one space, members and other customers have easier access to exploring different things that might help improve their overall health and well-being, they said.

They also plan to host classes tailored toward kids and young adults and offer family memberships as a more economic way for families to care for their health together.

“We know that there is a huge need for that in general, especially making things fun for kids and teens and kind of diving into more positive-minded activities and workshops,” Lindroth said.

Younger kids can look forward to story time yoga class and teenagers can relieve stress through meditation and breathwork, she said.

“[Knauer] and I were both bullied in middle school, and it caused a lot of our mental health stuff …” Lindroth said. “We didn’t have those resources, but we found them to get through some of the trauma that we experienced in school. And so, if we can make that available to people in school now, we’re hoping to be able to help provide some kind of impact without them having to wait so long to figure it out.”

Hannah Knauer, left, and Sofia Lindroth are the co-founders and owners of The Vitality Collective, a new wellness studio opening this Sunday in Eagle.

They also offer corporate memberships for businesses. Individual memberships are $99 per month, but the pair is working to provide scholarships and community-funded discounts for people who would have trouble affording this rate.

“Inclusivity is a major value of ours, and we want to continue to learn on how we can improve upon that,” Knauer said.

Wellness practitioners join the studio as contractors and can choose to host regular weekly classes or pop in for special workshops or day retreats. Members have unlimited access to classes and can participate in workshops and retreats at a discounted rate. Nonmembers can pay the regular rate to participate in special events or can purchase five- or 10-day punch cards.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Eagle County and concerns about the delta variant leading to the return of mask mandates in many parts of the country, Knauer and Lindroth stand ready to adapt their business to serve the community through what could be another challenging winter.

Their new space has state-of-the-art ventilation and WiFi strong enough to facilitate livestreamed classes, if necessary, Lindroth said.

The pandemic “is not going to be over anytime soon, and we’re very passionate about not throwing that under the rug,” Knauer said. “We really think it’s important that people are talking about things that they need to talk about, taking care of themselves, learning something new to support their nervous system, their immune system.”

“There’s so much depth to what it is that we’re offering,” Lindroth said. “It’s not just a class that you’re going to, it’s something to really give yourself self-love and make you think about your purpose — purpose provides joy — and so there’s so much that comes from all of those different offerings that we have to share, and we’re just so lucky that we have a community of people who want to join us in sharing it.”

