The Walden House offers views and endless outdoor recreation

Expansive views of New York Mountain and miles of trails that can be used during all seasons await those who call 705 Whiskey Ridge home. This seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom modern residence up West Lake Creek near Edwards sits on approximately 70 acres of terrain surrounded by national forest land.

"This home really caters to the type of family that leads an active lifestyle," said Tye Stockton with The Stockton Group of LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

"Imagine snowshoeing in the winter and biking on the trails or fishing and paddleboarding in the pond next to the house in the summer. Then at night, you get to go into this amazing house, sit by the fireplace and take in these views from every direction."

705 Whiskey Ridge was named the Walden House, a reference to the novel "Walden" by Henry David Thoreau. Of course, the size of this home does not qualify as a cabin, but the theme of the book is what inspired the design and lifestyle of this home.

The Walden House was designed by renowned architect Annabelle Selldorf and is a modern work of art recognized worldwide. The home utilized indigenous materials like beetle-kill pine on the exterior. Other elements include copper shingle siding and hand-stacked Anasazi slivers. The materials were purposefully used to create harmony with the surrounding environment.

Even though it sits on top of Whiskey Ridge, the area the house was built on was relatively flat, allowing for more of a ranch style flow to the 10,515 square-foot home, except for the tower of bedrooms on the southeast corner.

"After a busy day of outdoor activity, your guests can retreat to the guest bedrooms at the ends of the house, which gives them more privacy. Then, the family is in this really cool stack of bedrooms where everybody gets great views. The floor plan is repeated three times until you get to the master on the top. It's like nothing I have ever seen," Stockton said.

Although the outdoor activities provide a workout, there is a separate glass-encased cabana-gym and outdoor pool for even more recreation.

Its location provides convenient access to the world-class skiing and snowboarding at Vail and Beaver Creek, the shops and dining in Edwards and a quick drive to the Eagle County Regional Airport.

To learn more please contact Tye Stockton at 970-470-6212 and visit http://www.waldenhousevail.com.