The Westin Riverfront in Avon hosting OpenSnow founder Joel Gratz on Oct. 12

OpenSnow founder and meteorologist Joel Gratz will be at the Westin Riverfront on Oct. 12 for a special community chat: "Chasing Powder - The Fun Side of Weather and Finding Weather Windows for Outdoor Adventure."

The first snowfalls of the season serve as a convenient reminder for powder-seekers everywhere to reorganize their bookmark tabs and give OpenSnow.com a prominent spot. Joel Gratz, who founded the website — which provides forecasts, travel advice and year-round data for millions of skiers snowboarders and adventurers — will be at the Westin Riverfront on Oct. 12.

Gratz will give a ‘community chat,’ titled “Chasing Powder: The Fun Side of Weather and Finding Weather Windows for Outdoor Adventure.” The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Westin lobby and is open to all. There is a suggested $20 donation to SOS Outreach , which offers “life-changing programs that combine outdoor exploration, positive adult mentorship, leadership skills and community service to help youth discover joy, overcome challenges, improve their mental health and become strong leaders.”

A press release stated Gratz will “discuss how to read weather forecasts and snow reports to help you plan for perfect days on the snow this winter, with an emphasis on finding powder at Beaver Creek and Vail,” on Oct. 12.

The meteorologist, who sent his first public snow forecast to an email list of 38 people in 2007, will also talk about OpenSnow’s newly developed weather technology, how far out one can trust forecasts, what climate shifts he’s observing and new year-round weather features which will provide OpenSnow users the ability to plan non-snow adventures during any month of the year.

The upcoming season outlook is also on the agenda. On that note, fellow OpenSnow meteorologist Alan Smith wrote on Monday that October is “expected to be a fairly active month in terms of rain and snow” in the western U.S., “with Pacific storm systems expected to make landfall on a somewhat regular basis.”

Smith reported rainfall was above normal for many regions in the west, including the Northern Rockies, during September. While parts of the Front Range and Western Colorado were drier, heading into October, no areas of “above normal” significant wildland fire potential are projected across the contiguous western U.S.

The potential for significant wildland fire is below normal for a majority of the United States. National Interagency Fire Center/Courtesy image

Smith said most ski areas in Utah and into the Northern Rockies will see alternating periods of wet and dry conditions as the month progresses, with snow falling across the higher terrains.

The National Oceanic Administration Association (NOAA) is projecting above-average precipitation for most of the West, including Colorado. Smith stated he thinks the state will experience warmer temperatures in between those cool-air Pacific storm systems.

“Not necessarily a bad thing if you’re hoping to enjoy a few more weeks of summer/snow-free activities before winter sets in,” he wrote.

Colorado is expected to receive above-average precipitation in October. Temperatures in the western U.S. could be warmer than average anyway because the active pattern will “not be conducive to early-season cold air shots arriving from the Canadian interior,” according to OpenSnow meteorologist Alan Smith. NOAA/Courtesy image

He also suggested that all signs in the Pacific Ocean are still pointing to a strong El Nino this winter. As OpenSnow meteorologist Sam Collentine pointed out earlier in the summer, the climate phenomenon tends to produce above-normal snow accumulation during the shoulder seasons in Vail, while winter months are below normal .

Historical El Nino seasons at Vail Resort Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) on March 31 compared to 30-year median 1991-2020: 18.8″ (30-year normal)

1982-1983: 24.6″

1986-1987: 15.9″

1991-1992: 20.9″

1997-1998: 16.2″

2002-2003: 20.6″

2009-2010: 14.6″

2015-2016: 19.4″ Change in SWE each month during the seven most recent significant El Nino episodes compared to the 30-year median change October: 2.1″ (175%)

November: 3.7″ (123%)

December: 1.8″ (56%)

January: 2.6″ (87%)

February: 3.5″ (97%)

March: 5.6″ (117%)

“Seasonal forecasts are always a challenge because there are many factors that cannot be anticipated ahead of time,” stated Smith. “But we do have some clues on which areas may be more favored for above or below-average snowfall based on past El Niño winters.”