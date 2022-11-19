The Youth Closet is moving out of Edwards location, but a new home isn’t a sure thing yet

Rebecca Kanaly, left, and volunteer Hannah Conoly from the United Way Eagle River Valley show off the Youth Closet and Toy Chest sales floor. The facility, now located next door to the Subway restaurant just off the Edwards Access Road, has been serving local families since 2020.

Daily file photo

For the past couple of years, the Youth Closet has been giving away items for kids and youth. But there are some big changes on the way.

The facility, now located next door to the Subway restaurant just off the Edwards Access Road, has been serving local families since 2020, the result of the COVID-19-prompted demise in 2020 of the annual Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale.

The question then became, “Who’s going to suffer if we can’t do this?”

Rebecca Kanaly, director of the United Way of the Eagle River Valley , said the answer wasn’t so much the nonprofit groups that benefitted from the sale, but the families that relied on the sale for school clothes, toys, games and other items.

With that in mind, the United Way board decided to open a clearinghouse for those items, and called it the Youth Closet.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Educational moments

There were some educational moments along the way, such as learning that car seats have a shelf life — but can be restored by a company in Frisco. Breast pumps can’t just be turned over to new owners, either. But those are the kinds of things that get worked out over time.

The Youth Closet was busy almost immediately. Anyone can come in, and the items are all free and range from onesies for infants to breast pumps and car seats to toys and games.

The facility is also a headquarters for services including lactation support, a car seat fit station, application assistance for government food assistance programs and case management to connect families with rent assistance and help with bills, child care and mental health support. The Youth Closet also has a spot reserved for career clothing for local youth heading out for job interviews.

All these items and services are packed into a tight 1,800 square feet.

About 11,000 items per month move through the Youth Closet — again, the items are free, but inventory is tracked — and the facility served about 630 families in October.

“We think we’re a smashing success,” Kanaly said. “I feel like everyone who has a child needs this.”

But the Youth Closet is in its last days in its current form.

Big changes coming

The biggest change is that the facility has to move. The Youth Closet since its opening has been in space owned by Vail Health, and that organization now needs the space. The Edwards space will close Dec. 3. There’s a possibility the facility could reopen just before Christmas, but that’s still uncertain.

Kanaly was quick to say that Vail Health has been a great partner and helper, and everyone knew the move was coming.

“They have our deep appreciation — we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for (Vail Health),” she said

A new spot may have been located — although the contract isn’t yet signed. But, she added, the rent at that space will be much, much higher than the current rent in Edwards.

That’s complicated by the fact that federal and state COVID response funds are just about exhausted.

Without a stable source of funding, the Youth Closet will have to try to pay its own way, for rent and to cover pay for seven part-time employees. That means charging for items.

The charges won’t be much — averaging out to about $1. That dollar will buy about one pound of toys, or four onesies.

“I’ve talked to a lot of our clients, and many say that’s no problem,” Kanaly said.

For those who struggle to afford even those low prices, Kanaly said she and her board are looking into solutions that include vouchers from other nonprofits.

While there’s some uncertainty about the future, there’s no question about the need.

Greg Osteen is the director of Vail Valley Cares. That organization is funded by the valley’s two Thrifty Shop locations and provides grants to local nonprofits.

“People are still hurting,” Osteen said. “With housing, inflation and the cost of everything, people are having a tough time.”

For more information, go to UnitedWayEagle.org . There’s also a GoFundMe page to aid the Youth Closet.