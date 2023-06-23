There are seven days left to contribute to the Eagle Valley Trail’s ‘Race to Raise’ campaign — here’s why any amount matters

At the EagleVail groundbreaking, from left: Gould Construction, Dave Bowman; Pedro Campos, campaign committee member; Jeanne McQueeny and Matt Scherr, Eagle County commissioners; Kevin Sharkey, trails manager.

Eagle Valley Trails/Courtesy photo

“Someday you may be able to ride your bike from Vail to Denver if a proposed recreation path over Vail Pass becomes a reality.”

Those words were printed in The Vail Trail on November 9, 1973, and are posted on the front page of the Eagle Valley Trail website. Almost 50 years later, fundraising for one 7.5-mile section remains — and construction of just 10.3 miles total — to make the dream a reality.

“That’s how long this has been going on. I think it’s taken people awhile to say, ‘yeah, this is really happening.’ People are pretty excited,” said Robin Thompson, the EVT campaign consultant. Throughout June, Thompson has overseen the ‘Race to Raise: Virtual Cycle Challenge,’ which, as of Friday, has raised $53,780, 72% of a $75,000 goal.

“We’ve done pretty well,” Thompson said of the campaign, which wraps up June 30.

“Nobody has to ride a bike — there’s no lycra involved,” she continued with a laugh.

“You just sit on your sofa and participate by giving money to the teams. It has just been a really fun way for people to give and share it with their friends and get the community involved.”

Getting to $38 million

The Eagle Valley Trail is used by Eagle County residents and visitors to connect to the outdoors for fishing and other outdoor recreation. Eagle Valley Trails/Courtesy photo

As the Vail Daily reported on Jan. 25, the estimated cost of finishing the Eagle Valley Trail is $38 million. A $22 million chunk was covered in 2021 when the Eagle County Commissioners sold that amount in certificates of participation — a form of government debt not subject to voter approval. The $16 million gap is now down to around $12 million, according to Thompson, who became the campaign consultant in January of 2022. When she started, one of her first moves was to conduct a feasibility study.

“I asked people, ‘should the trail be a 501C3 non profit?’ The majority of people said, ‘no, we have enough nonprofits in this town, we don’t need more,'” Thompson said. Thanks to a 0.5% sales tax that was passed in 1996 to help cover trail maintenance, once the money is raised to construct the trail, Thompson won’t be knocking on donors’ doors asking for annual pledges.

“Once the trail is done, that’s it,” she said. “So, to form a non-profit and then sunset it just would not make sense.”

The complexity of completing the Eagle Valley Trail in narrow sections of the valley is demonstrated in the EagleVail stretch and the segment between Edwards and Wolcott. Eagle Valley Trails/Courtesy photo

When showing granting foundations such as Great Outdoors Colorado the section from Edwards to Wolcott, Thompson said those groups were excited about the feasibility study, but also wanted to see more local buy-in.

“We want to see the people give money and show that they support the trail, that they want to have this trail complete,” Thompson relayed of granting foundations’ general sentiments.

“That’s one of the reasons why we said, ‘hey let’s have this virtual bike race.’ And it has helped because people can just send that page.”

As of Friday, 12 teams have formed and raised funds in the virtual race. With highly-competitive grant foundations such as Great Outdoors Colorado, the more participants, the better chance of approval.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re trying to get as many people to give,” Thompson explained. “So that when we submit that proposal in the fall, we can say, ‘ok, we’ve had ‘x’ number of people donate.'”

A trophy will be given to the winning team. Bragging rights matters more. Getting to the ultimate finish line matters the most.

The ribbon-cutting for the 1.7-mile Dotsero to Gypsum Duck Ponds section happened earlier this month, the EagleVail to Dowd Junction is currently under construction and Forest Service approval came this week for the 1.3-mile Minturn Connection. That leaves the $26 million section from Horn Ranch to Edwards. Given that almost half of the funding for that is ready, Thompson said it’s likely construction on the less complicated eastern section could start next summer. Cost goes up considerably with a bridge and tunnel where the trail nears Highway 131 and I-70 narrows. Even though construction can start without every penny in place, Thompson is hoping to have full funding in place so the summer 2024 completion goal comes to fruition.

On hand to cut the ribbon at Dotsero earlier this month, from left: Deron Dircksen of SGM Engineering, ECO Trails program manager Kevin Sharkey, campaign consultant Robin Thompson, Eagle County commissioners Jeanne McQueeney and Kathy Chandler-Henry, Rob Bercher of Johnson Construction and Dayana Herr, ECO trails administrative supervisor. Eagle Valley Trails/Courtesy photo

“I’m the eternal optimist,” she said. “In the fundraising world, there’s always miracles that happen. So, we will get started on it and there’s nothing in our minds that say we won’t raise it and we won’t be able to get it complete by the end of next year.”

A user of the trail herself, Thompson and her husband are gratefully astounded to be able to make trips to Avon, the post office, library and grocery store without starting the car.

“To have access to that trail — it accomplishes all kinds of things,” she said. “It gets us outside, it keeps us from polluting the air. The trail is key.”

Safety is another motivating factor. Thompson recently received a call from a donor who debated briefly on whether to give or not. He quickly made up his mind.

“If I can give a donation and save somebody’s life, that can make all the difference. I hope everybody can look at the safety of this .. of getting people off the road,” Thompson said, restating the man’s words.

“And I believe that, too.”