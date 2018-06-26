There are two vacancies on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council

VAIL — The town of Vail is seeking applicants to fill two vacant positions on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council. Applications for the council openings are due to the town by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews of qualified applicants and make appointments to the council on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Economic Development Department, Attn. Mia Vlaar, Economic Development Director, 75 South Frontage Road, Vail, CO 81657, or email mvlaar@vailgov.com.

The term of one of the council's at-large members shall be until Dec. 31, 2018. The second member's term shall expire Dec. 31, 2020.

To qualify, applicants must own real property or taxable personal property in Vail. Corporations or entities that own property within the town of Vail may forward a designee from their corporation or entity to be considered for the council.

The mission of the nine-member Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council is to market and promote Vail to attract overnight guests primarily from May through October, creating economic vitality by increasing both the visitor base and sales tax revenues. Meetings are currently held on the third Thursday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

For additional information on the council, call Vlaar at 970-479-2454 or email mvlaar@vailgov.com.