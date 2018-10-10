Accident on Hwy 24 MM 154 near Red Cliff, both lanes of traffic blockedVail Daily Staff ReportOctober 10, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Vail Daily Staff ReportOctober 10, 2018VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2There is a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 24 MM 154 near Red Cliff. Both lanes of traffic are blocked. Share Tweet Trending In: News1,200 mountain bikers visit Eagle for Conference Championships on Haymaker TrailCannabis cannot: Americans think cannabis has lots of benefits that science does not supportPreservation, new construction projects under way at Sylvan Lake State ParkSheriff’s Office seeks to ID trespassers in north Eby Creek area surveillance video