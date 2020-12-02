There’s a new (and improved) fire truck at the Gypsum Fire Protection District

After 13 years, the Gypsum Fire Protection District has secured the Spartan S-180 fire engine, making its existing engine a vital reserve truck. (Gypsum Fire Protection District

With Gypsum growing at an accelerated rate and wildfires becoming more frequent across the Western Slope, the Gypsum Fire Protection District is looking to maintain the most advanced equipment possible to support its small but highly credentialed firefighters as they work to maintain the community’s safety.

After 13 years, the Gypsum Fire Protection District has secured the Spartan S-180 fire engine, making its existing engine a vital reserve truck, to be based in Dotsero, putting the Gypsum Fire Protection District a little closer to some of its outreaching neighbors.

“Words cannot express our deep gratitude to the voters who made this opportunity possible by supporting our earlier ballot initiatives,” said Fire Chief Justin Kirkland in a news release.

Due to COVID-19, the district will be live streaming a public ceremony instead of welcoming kids and families to check out the truck in person. Details on the celebration have not been released yet.

To celebrate the latest acquisition and expanding community, the Gypsum Fire Protection District has also designed a new logo which more accurately represents both the department and the town.

“In addition, we are so immensely proud to announce that we are the recipients of the highly competitive Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), totaling $1 million dollars,” Kirkland said in the relase. “That money will be shared with our neighboring partners, the Colorado River Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, and the Grand Valley Fire Protection District, and used to purchase critical Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment, assuring our compliance with the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), and helping to maintain the safety of our firefighters by providing breathable air, particularly in highly toxic environments, making us even more efficient in protecting our community.”

This grant will require that the Gypsum Fire Protection District provide a 10% match, which is split between all four agencies, depending on the number of SCBAs each agency receives. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant has been helping fire agencies across the nation for over 19 years by providing the funding necessary for critically important equipment, necessary for the protection of those we serve.

“Gypsum Fire Protection District continues to discover new and innovative ways of ensuring fiscal responsibility, while enriching safety measures, and creating cooperative and reliable partnerships with our four neighboring fire agencies, and other first-responders across the Western Slope,” Kirkland said in the news release.

For more information about the Gypsum Fire Protection District, visit https://gypsumfd.com/.