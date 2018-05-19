There’s still time to take the Vail Valley Partnership’s workforce survey

The 12th annual workforce survey conducted by Vail Valley Partnership/Vail Valley Economic Development is underway. Businesses are asked to help by taking the time to complete the survey: http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WFSurv18. Feel free to make additional comments about your current experiences hiring, training, and retaining employees. All information will be kept confidential, and will be reported only as aggregate data.

The results will be used to help local businesses and governments better understand the status of the local economy and help improve related decision making. Past surveys can be found at vailvalleymeansbusiness.com/data-center/workforce-real-estate/.

All respondents will be entered into a random drawing for two $20 gift certificates to a local business.

A copy of the survey results will available from Vail Valley Partnership no later than June 25.