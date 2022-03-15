Thievery Corporation to headline 2022 Block Party Eagle

The 2022 Block Party will feature Thievery Corporation as a headlining act for its festival in Downtown Eagle, CO June 3-5.

Cory Llewellyn/Courtesy photo

Three-time winner of the Best of Vail’s Summer Festival designation, the Vail Valley’s kickoff to summer, the Block Party Eagle returns June 3-5, and features numerous bands, including the just-announced headliner, Thievery Corporation.

Friday and Saturday two-day general admission and VIP Experience tickets are on sale now, in addition to a Bloodies & Bluegrass concert and brunch on Sunday. All events will take place in Downtown Eagle.

If you go… What: Thievery Corporation at the 2022 Block Party Eagle Where: Downtown Eagle, CO When: Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, 2022 Cost: $129-$259

Twenty-five years into their genre-defying electronic music career, Thievery Corporation’s founding members Rob Garza and Eric Hilton have created one of the most unique bodies of work in electronic music, respectfully incorporating tastes of international styles, without ever falling into the trap of cultural appropriation. After a dozen highly acclaimed full-length albums, remix LPs, concert recordings and decades of incendiary live performances, Thievery has carved their course as pioneers of song-based electronic music with wildly diverse vocalists.

Thievery Corporation’s music was founded in the band’s legendary D.C. headquarters that became an epicenter for diverse talent from around the world, which had a profound influence on their musical output. “D.C. was very cosmopolitan, lots of places to see international live music and jazz,” says Garza. “We’d run into people from all over the world and invite them to play with us – so Thievery became an extension of that, both on our records and in our live performances.”

The 2022 Block Party lineup currently features Thievery Corporation along with Ripe, Common Kings, Leftover Salmon, Sam Bush, Keller & The Keels, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Eric Krasno & The Assembly, Rebirth Brass Band, Liver Down the River, The Runaway Grooms and Trees Don’t Move, with more bands to be announced, including another headlining act.

Two-day general admission tickets are priced at $129 and include music on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. VIP experience tickets are priced at $259 and include two days of music with dedicated viewing areas, an event branded trucker cap, a catered dinner each night and a full complimentary bar. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas, and children two and under are free in VIP. Teen passes for ages 13-17 are also on sale. Teen Pass holders must show a valid student ID, drivers permit or license when entering the event.

Bloodies & Bluegrass tickets are $119 and include a full brunch buffet, endless Bloody Marys and mimosas, plus an open bar and live bluegrass music on the third day of the event. The 2022 Block Party offers a ticket payment plan and official camping passes at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BlockPartyEagle.com .