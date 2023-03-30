Third annual Skivenger Hunt fundraiser set for Saturday, April 1, at Vail

The third annual Skivenger Hunt, a fun-filled day on Vail Mountain to give back to the community, is set for Saturday, April 1. The Charitable Foundation of Slifer Smith & Frampton was established in 2015 focusing on supporting local community organizations that do an amazing job of making our area the best place to live. Your registration fee will go directly to this year’s beneficiary organizations helping them continue to do what they do greatest.

Slifer Smith & Frampton brokers, staff, family, friends, clients and community members are all encouraged to attend. Your registration grants you access to a competitive on-mountain scavenger hunt with your colleagues, friends, family, all in the name of raising money. Dress up, achieve goals, and win prizes. The funds raised will be donated equally to the following 5 local organizations:

These organizations will be stationed at spots around the mountain. There will be items to “find” and things to accomplish around the mountain for points — the team with the most points wins. The SSF Foundation is hoping to reach its fundraising goal of $10,000.

Adults interested in participating can register at Paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=GNQ8D9G3P6JLY . The registration fee is $25 for staff, kids, and students

Participation in the on-mountain portion is not required. You can also support the event from afar or just at the celebration at Garfinkel’s at 3 p.m. in Lionshead Village.