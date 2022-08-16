Third Flash Flood Watch of the week issued in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 closures possible

The National Weather Service issued another Flash Flood Watch for Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday.

It’s the third Flash Flood Watch in three days as heavy rainfall hits areas impacted by wildfire in 2020 and mudslides in 2021.

The interstate saw hours-long closures in Eagle County at mile marker 133 on both Sunday and Monday evenings.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Tuesday afternoon while a third closure of Interstate 70 this week has not yet been enacted, one may still be necessary.

“Closures are possible if the watch escalates to a flash flood warning,” CDOT said in an alert issued Tuesday.

The National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office says flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area.

“Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars,” the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

In 2020, the Grizzly Creek Fire closed the interstate through Glenwood Canyon for nearly two weeks.

The following summer, in July of 2021, mudslides prompted an extended closure on I-70 for approximately two weeks.

During the summer of 2022, the Colorado Department of Transportation has put safety closures in place on I-70 from Dotsero to Glenwood to protect the traveling public from flash floods and mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

Those safety closures are enacted when a Flash Flood Watch reaches the level of a warning.