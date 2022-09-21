This backyard threat to your pet is not what you would expect

Veterinarian Cynthia Rogers, left, and Vet Tech Karitza Ortiz examine Octavia, one of 20 dogs and 10 cats evacuated from Puerto Rico to the Humane Society of Broward County in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Experts suggest taking pets to a veterinarian even if it is only suspected that they ingested a mushroom.

As the valley welcomes more gloomy weather and as autumn begins rolling in, mushrooms are poking their way through the ground. While the White River National Forest is a valued stomping grounds for edible mushroom hunters in the fall and springtime, not all the mushrooms sprouting in the area are particularly delectable.

In fact, many of the mushrooms breaking through the dirt are very toxic if ingested. Most humans understand that carefully identifying wild food before consumption could mean the difference between life and death. However, pets don’t always have that sense.

The curiosity of pets is often something to be admired, but sampling mushrooms they discover along walks, hikes and even in backyards can be very dangerous. Unfortunately, poisoning is a common menace to pet health, sometimes even resulting in death, and mushrooms may be a key culprit. Dr. Nadine Lober at Gypsum Animal Hospital explained that mushroom poisoning in pets is not necessarily easy to pin down.

“I have treated several dogs that I’m pretty sure had ingested toxic mushrooms, but no one ever knew for certain,” Lober said. “You know, (the pet) had been out in the backyard and owners would say they thought they had seen mushrooms and the dog is showing signs of some sort of toxic ingestion.”

With more mushroom species existing in North America than mycologists have had the chance to documen t, how a pet reacts to ingesting a mushroom can vary.

“10 distinctive patterns of reactions to mycotoxins have been observed in North America,” the North American Mycological Association reports. “However, since most mushroom species are rarely eaten, many toxins are poorly documented.”

Jon Sommer, mycologist and longtime member of the Colorado Mycological Society and North American Mycological Association, explained that much of what we know about mushroom poisoning comes from cases in which humans ingested the toxic fungi.

“With humans, you can often get a source of the mushroom, get a description of what it looks like et cetera,” Sommer said. “Unless you actually see your dog eating the mushroom, it’s almost impossible to know what they ate.”

With such a large variety of mushroom species, identification is extremely difficult even if a pet does leave other mushrooms behind. Sommer explained that identifying mushrooms shouldn’t be taken lightly, as a misidentification can potentially lead to death.

“Get them positively identified by a person who knows them,” Sommer said. “Don’t try to just look them up in a book and think you know what they are just from seeing pictures in a book or online. Or join (the Colorado Mycological Society) and learn.”

Additionally, Rhiannon Rowe, the animal shelter manager at Eagle County Animal Services , said owners can take a picture of what remains of the mushroom or other nearby mushrooms to help identify the fungi and determine an appropriate treatment plan for the animal.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals , the two most common types of toxic mushrooms in North America are gastrointestinal toxins and hepatotoxic. If a pet ingests a mushroom that has gastrointestinal toxins, it will most likely experience vomiting and diarrhea, while some can display a slowed heart rate and respiratory issues. Upon ingesting a hepatotoxic mushroom, pets often don’t display symptoms until hours later and because of this, many owners may think their pet is all right. However, behind the scenes, a hepatotoxic mushroom can cause irreversible liver damage if left untreated.

Because of the severity of reactions toxic mushrooms can cause, professionals like Lober suggest seeking veterinary care as soon as a pet is suspected to have eaten a mushroom.

To prevent pets from ingesting toxic mushrooms that sprout up in the area, and the vet bill that goes hand in with that, Rowe suggested owners know where their pet is at all times.

“Keep them on a leash,” Rowe said. “Most of the trails around here do require animals to be leashed, especially if there’s wildlife around. Even more so, having toxic mushrooms around and ones you’re not sure of what kind of mushroom it is, knowing where your dog is running and stepping and eating is pretty important.”

Additionally, if a pet owner starts to see mushrooms popping through their yard, Sommer suggests clearing out the mushrooms before a pet goes out to sniff and “do their business.” He warned that pet owners should be especially circumspect when it comes to one very common poisonous Colorado mushroom, Chlorophyllum Molybdites.

“(The mushroom) is a great big obvious one that grows in lawns and it has a white cap with brown markings on it and the gills underneath are green,” Sommer said. “There’s only one mushroom that has green gills, so it’s pretty easy to spot and it grows in lawns.”

So, in order to keep pets happy and healthy, experts like Sommer suggest owners remain prudent when it comes to seemingly innocent fungi making their way out of the earth.