The cast from 2022's "This is My Brave" show take a bow. The show, which allows people to express their mental and behavioral challenges, returns Thursday.

SpeakUp ReachOut/Courtesy photo

The tradition of storytelling has always taught us about different perspectives on life — and even defined societal norms. This Is My Brave, a national organization committed to ending stigma around mental illness through storytelling, redefines how we view personal difficulties and mental illness as participants honestly share their challenges. Locally, SpeakUp ReachOut hosts its second annual “This Is My Brave — The Show Eagle Valley” Thursday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The presentation includes five locals’ stories of mental illness, suicidal thoughts and feelings, addiction, PTSD and sexual assault, with an aim to deliver hope to others who struggle. Each story lasts an average of 10 minutes. Presenters are selected after a series of auditions. Sarah Alder returns to tell her story after last year’s debut, and new cast members include Julie Kiddoo, Tiffany Manchester, Dean Robbins and Jamie Stone. Their healing journeys have included art therapy and comedy, in addition to more traditional recovery modalities.

Last year, community members shared their stories to a sold-out Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, which accommodated about 175 people.

“It was very impactful and inspiring to hear each person get up on stage and talk about the journey they’ve been through,” said Leslie Robertson, marketing coordinator for the event.

Erin Ivie, the production team leader, lost a friend to suicide in 2007. As she has shared her story, people have more openly talked to her about loved ones they have lost.

“I find storytelling to be one of the most powerful tools we have to reduce stigma and stop suicide in our community,” Ivie said. “I truly believe that we can change how we look at mental health one story at a time because each of those stories reminds someone that they are not alone.”

Dani Rodriguez performs at the 2022 Eagle Valley ‘This is My Brave’ show. The show, put on my SpeakUp Reach Out and the national This is My Brave nonprofit, is returning at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in 2023. Chris Kendig/Courtesy Photo

“When a suicide occurs here, the ripple effect touches almost everyone. That’s why it’s so powerful when people share their stories,” Robertson said. “Stigmas are broken down, seeking help is normalized and it brings us closer together as a community. Most importantly, it shows others who are struggling that they are not alone and that they can find a way out of the darkness. Storytelling saves lives, as This Is My Brave likes to say, and I’m excited to see the impact it has on our brave storytellers and our local community members.”

Sharing stories is just as freeing and healing for presenters as it is for listeners, who often come up to presenters to share their own experiences.

“There is so much gratitude toward the speakers that people want to talk to them after the show,” Robertson said. “The atmosphere after the show is joyful and uplifting — family and friends and coworkers come to support (the presenters), and people want to talk. It opens up the conversation, particularly about suicidal intensity and struggles with mental illness.”

As she points out, audiences don’t have to share their deepest, darkest secrets. Simply talking about challenges and coping mechanisms is helpful.

If you go: What: ‘This Is My Brave — the Show Eagle Valley’

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $21 (at door: $26)

More info: VilarPAC.org

“We really want people to reach out for help, and sometimes that’s not happening because of the stigma,” she said. “It’s not uncommon for people to struggle with mental illness, so the more we can bring it out into the open, the better.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five American adults face mental health issues. Professionals from the national branch of This Is My Brave, as well as those from SpeakUp ReachOut, Vail Health Behavioral Health and Your Hope Center will be available to talk to people and help with resources before and after the event.