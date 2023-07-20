This small-town Colorado bull rider is one to watch at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Colten Fritzlan keeps steady while attempting to break the eight second mark while competing in an event.

As the historic Cheyenne Frontier Days prepare for this year’s celebration, the spotlight is firmly on one of its own – Colten Fritzlan, a Rifle native returning to the rodeo ring where he often visited as a child.

Now a household name in the world of professional bull riding, thousands of fans will be sitting to watch the 23-year-old as he once did as he returns as part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series on July 24.

Traded to the Arizona Ridge Riders from the Missouri Thunder earlier this summer and currently sitting at an impressive No. 18 in the PBR standings, Fritzlan’s rodeo roots run deep. A fourth-generation roughstock competitor, the former Rifle High School student sprang to prominence in 2020, winning the prestigious Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rookie of the Year award at just 19 years old. That same year, he clinched the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) average title.

“Colten is more than just a great rider,” Arizona Ridge Riders coach Colby Yates said. “His connection with the sport, his perseverance and his ability to stay cool under pressure are some of the factors that set him apart. I’ve seen many riders in my career, but Fritzlan is truly one-of-a-kind.”

In 2021, Fritzlan continued his winning streak, claiming the champion title at The American Rodeo before being drafted fifth overall in PBR’s inaugural Team Series Draft to the Missouri Thunder in 2022.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days holds a special place for Fritzlan, as it’s where his love for the sport was kindled. As he returns to the rodeo, the audience anticipates some of the most exciting rides of this year’s event.

“I grew up going to that rodeo ever since I was younger with my parents and just seeing the history there fires me up,” Fritzlan said. “I can remember all the memories that I’ve had there when I was younger so I’m excited to go in there and get a win.”

With family hailing from Rifle to the popular Wyoming stomping grounds, Fritzlan said it will also be nice to connect with loved ones.

“My mom and siblings and some other friends are making their way down this weekend so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun weekend.”

While the spotlight is on Fritzlan this Frontier Days, he remains grounded and focused. The return to his early stomping grounds serves as both a heartwarming reunion and a reminder of how far he has come in the world of rodeo.

