This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell

"Between Dark and Light" by Carrie Fell

Courtesy image

IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com

If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Carrie Fell will be at The Bookworm hosting a journey, which includes a reading from her gorgeous coffee table book, “The Art of Carrie Fell.” This journey will then evolve into a conversation with the attendees, much like her art. The event will close with a chance to purchase copies of her book and have them signed and personalized.

Carrie Fell

Courtesy photo

Fell grew up in Denver, going with her interior designer mother to building developments and learning the power and inspiration of great interior design. These experiences pushed her to pursue an interior design degree, where she learned many skills that helped propel her into the successful artist she is today. “The ability to take an idea and build it out quickly has fed much of my growth as an artist and now as an entrepreneur into new markets,” Fell said. “That concept has kept me excited and working as an artist full time for almost 30 years.”

Being a full-time artist for that long means that Fell has found inspiration from all different kinds of experiences throughout her life. One major inspiration was from her travels around Colorado as a young professional. “As a Denver native, I found that I didn’t fully appreciate the ethos of Colorado and the varied people and landscapes that made it up,” Fell says. “I saw a way of life that was fading; cowboys and ranchers, and the people and their experiences that always made Colorado so strong, but welcoming. Those early interactions are what led me to create the Western series, like the ‘Ghost Riders.’”

Although Western characters and scenery feature heavily in Fell’s artwork, she doesn’t necessarily consider herself to be a Western artist. “Although my work is considered Western impressionism, the character of the West applies to all of life, so it was easy to adapt the same view of them to more modern characters, like ‘The Posse,’ which are golfers,” Fell said. “I don’t try to paint ‘Western scenes,’ I look to capture the ideals of the Western philosophy: resilience, strength, honor, and hard work. My images are more fluid and allow the viewer to engage and draw from them what they feel/see/experience. I don’t want to create art that tells what I see and feel; I want it to be interpreted individually. Great art speaks to each viewer personally.”

Recently, Fell has experimented with capturing Western ideals through other media types, to reach viewers in different ways. “I work with almost every medium; canvas, paper, sculpture, etc. They all have different characteristics and I love to experiment and try new approaches on familiar media,” Fell said. “I have more recently been doing what’s called mixed media, which is the use of multiple media types. So I might paint an image on paper, then add physical accessories (i.e. a brooch or paper flowers on a tie), then finish with neon lighting. It’s all about experimenting and finding new ways to excite people and enhance their experience of art.”

Spanning 560 full-color pages, Fell’s coffee table book gives context to Fell’s art, but doesn’t impede one’s unique experience of it. “This book allows me to share how my art tells a story, but the entries are intended to be abstract so as to allow the reader to interpret their own meaning,” Fell said. “I hope everyone who sees my art, or reads the book, can find something that resonates with them personally. The book now allows this for a new generation of collectors, as well as those who’ve been with me throughout the years.”