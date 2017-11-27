This week’s Vail Valley Senior Calendar features card-making, shopping and more

Here's a look at upcoming senior events:

• Tuesday, Nov. 28: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group at Eagle River Presbyterian Church 9 — 10:30 a.m. This group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesday, Nov. 29: Greeting Card Making Workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 — 4 p.m. Make and take three cards and supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, Dec. 1: Our personal librarian, from Avon Public Library, visits Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center with a selection of large print books, DVDs and audiobooks. 10:30 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 1: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 10:30 a.m. No sign-up necessary, and good conversation, coffee, tea and goodies provided.

• Saturday, Dec. 2: Greeting Card Making Workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 — 4 p.m. Sign up in the activity book or call 970-328-8896. Supplies provided, $5 suggested donation to help replenish supplies.

• Monday, Dec. 4: Shopping trip to Glenwood Springs. Transportation between Minturn and Glenwood is provided. Call 970-343-9565 for more information.

• Friday, Dec. 8: The Dickens Carolers will be holding a special performance at the Golden Eagle Senior Center at 6 p.m. No sign up necessary, please bring a light snack to share. For more information, call 970-328-8896.

• Wednesdays: Medicare counseling is held every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Senior Center in Eagle. Call 328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

• To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, go to: http://www.eaglecounty.us/PublicHealth/Healthy_Aging/Overview/.

• Locations:

Golden Eagle Senior Center: 715 Broadway, Eagle, 970-328-8896.

Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy building): 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-2812.