Thomas Gregory Archibeque Memorial to be held on Monday, Dec. 4

Tomas Gregory Archibeque was born in Leadville, to Ignacio and Oraila on July 6, 1966.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, in the Exhibition Hall at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. A reception immediately follows the service.

Tom was a man of many talents and a free spirit. He loved hunting, climbing and enjoying the outdoors, especially with his son Bo. They climbed most 14ers together. His hunting companions on the mountain were his brother and his dad. He was a skilled hunting guide, rock climbing guide and a self taught taxidermist.

His chose a career programming fire and security systems.

Tom was raised in Red Cliff, attended Red Cliff Elementary, Minturn Middle School and graduated Battle Mountain High School in 1984. He graduated Mesa State College and earned two bachelors degrees, one in biology and the other in electronics. He was proud to be a bull fighter for the local rodeo circuit in the Grand Junction area.

In middle and high school, Tom was a great wrestler, winning the state championship in the 98-pound division his senior year. After high school he was on the coaching staff of the Battle Mountain High School wrestling team. He also became a certified wrestling referee.

He counseled troubled youth at Echo Ranch for a short time, and volunteered with the Vail Mountain Rescue group, where his EMT certification came in handy.

Tom had a way with his grandchildren, nephews and nieces, who will miss his antics and humor. This is where his trail ends and his journey begins.

Tom is survived by Angel, his wife of 18 years; step children Xanadu and John "Bud;" grandchildren Dazia and Kaz, Mother, Oralia, siblings, Eva Jo (Glenn), Maxine (Steve), Margi (John), Ted, numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ignacio and his son, Bo.