Three candidates seek two seats on the Mountain Recreation Board of Directors

Mountain Recreation will hold polling places at Gypsum Rec Center, Eagle Pool & Ice Rink and the Edwards Field House for its May 6 election.

The Mountain Recreation District regular coordinated special district election is Tuesday, May 6.

Three candidates are running for two open seats on the Mountain Rec Board of Directors. The two candidates receiving the most votes will be elected to four-year terms. The newly-elected board members will join Tom Pohl, Tom Edwards and Joanna Kerwin, whose terms expire in May 2027.

The candidates are: Mark Weinreich, Katie Coakley and Jerry Santoro.

There are three polling places where voters may cast ballots. Voters can also request a mail ballot by filling out an absentee ballot at MountainRec.org/board-election-information/ . The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 29 at 4 p.m.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, at the Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road in Edwards; the Gypsum Recreation Center at 52 Lundgren Blvd. in Gypsum; or the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at 1700 Bull Pasture Road in Eagle. Instructions for absentee ballots are included on the request form.

Eligible voters must be registered to vote in general elections in Colorado and be a resident within Mountain Rec District boundaries, a person or spouse or civil union partner who owns taxable real or personal property in the district or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property.

For more information, contact Cheri Curtis, the designated election official with Marchetti & Weaver, LLC at cheri@mwcpaa.com or 720-210-9138.

Following are brief, self-submitted profiles of the candidates:

Mark Weinreich

Mark Weinreich has been a member of the Eagle County community since 1993, when he moved from Baltimore to the Vail Valley. After settling in Avon, he quickly became part of the local business scene, founding Venture Sports. A decade later, Mark transitioned into real estate, where he has served clients and the broader community for over 20 years.

Mark’s dedication to community service is reflected in his many leadership roles. He currently serves on the Board of the Airpark Garage Association and has held past positions with the Colorado Association of Realtors Housing Opportunity Fund (CARHOF), Eagle County’s Homebuyer Assistance Committee, Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited, Arrowhead Alpine Club Advisory Committee, Avon Business Association, and as President of the Brett Ranch Homeowners Association. He is also a past member of Rotary International.

Mark is running for the Mountain Recreation District Board because he believes recreation is essential to community health, connection, and quality of life. He is especially passionate about supporting the programs and facilities his own kids enjoy — and ensuring that all residents, of all ages and abilities, have access to meaningful recreational opportunities. He also brings a strong focus on fiscal responsibility and long-term planning.

Mark and his wife Tiffany live in Edwards, embracing the mountain lifestyle with their two children, enjoying skiing, biking, wake-surfing, and fly-fishing as a family.

Contact Weinreich at Mark@vailmtnrealestate.com



Katie Coakley

Katie Coakley Courtesy photo

As a communications professional with deep roots in the Eagle River Valley since 2006, I have witnessed Mountain Rec’s evolution from its days as the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District to its current incarnation and its continued impact on our community as a gathering place and multi-use amenity. As a now 2.5-year Gypsum resident, I bring a unique perspective to the Mountain Rec Board of Directors as both a user of its facilities and a community connector.

My experience in journalism, public relations and, most recently, as a public information officer for Eagle County Paramedic Services during the challenging pandemic period, has honed my ability to listen, communicate effectively and respond to community needs.

Though I don’t have children, I understand Mountain Rec’s crucial role for families through my friends’ experiences and my work organizing Camp 911 each summer. I’m familiar with recreation districts through my more-than-a-decade of volunteer and part-time work with Vail Recreation District; I have Board experience through my service on the Emergency Services Public Information Officers of Colorado Board of Directors as I continue with a second term. I’m committed to serving all community members, from youth sports enthusiasts to our active aging population.

I aim to bring a balanced perspective to the board, ensuring Mountain Rec continues evolving and meeting our vibrant community’s changing needs.

Contact Coakley at Katie.Coakley656@gmail.com

Jerry Santoro

Our family moved to Eagle County in 1991. I was hired as principal of Eagle Valley Middle School, working there for 18 years. There were many opportunities for kids and adults through WECMRD, later Mountain Recreation. Our girls were involved in basketball, softball, soccer, and swimming. I helped coach basketball and softball and enjoyed helping kids flourish. I also participated as a player in basketball and softball. As principal of EVMS, I worked with the recreation department on facilities agreements. There have never been enough fields and gyms for all the needs, but working together, we did our best to meet the community’s needs.

In 2014, my wife and I approached the Gypsum Rec Center manager about starting a pickleball program at the center. We’ve put much time and effort into volunteering and growing pickleball as it promotes physical, mental, and social health. Mountain Rec now runs pickleball leagues at night, expanding adult recreation. Our daughter Stacie coaches Mountain Rec basketball for her kids, and I am again helping to coach basketball for Mountain Rec.

Eagle County is our home. We love it here and have no plans to leave. I hope this position on the Board of Mountain Rec can help me continue to meet the needs of children and adults in the community. The population has grown significantly and the needs have evolved. My personal and professional experiences have helped me in these efforts to enrich our community further.

Contact Santoro at JerrySantoro@yahoo.com