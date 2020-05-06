Three incumbents re-elected to Mountain Recreation board
The three incumbent members of the Mountain Recreation Board of Directors were re-elected to their posts in Tuesday’s special district election.
During these COVID-19 times, voting was sparse in the special district election. Prior to the vote, residents of the recreation district were urged to vote by absentee ballot.
The results from Tuesday’s election are:
- Mikayla Curtis — 96 Votes
- Elizabeth Jones — 91 Votes
- Chris Pryor — 77 Votes
- Shawna Topor — 75 Votes
- Craig Colby — 62 Votes
