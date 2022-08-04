Three Rivers Little League falls to Oklahoma in southwest regional in first round

Hunter Uzdavinis turns a double play in the Colorado state championship game last month. Three Rivers fell to Oklahoma in the first round of its regional play-off game Thursday night in Waco, Texas.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

Three Rivers Little League’s (TRLL) 12U team gave up eight first-inning runs and couldn’t recover, falling to Oklahoma 10-0 in its first-round Little League southwest regional matchup in Waco, Texas, Thursday afternoon.

The Tulsa-based squad advanced on four straight walks to open the bottom of the initial inning, and three singles and three TRLL errors resulted in an 8-0 deficit.

Journey Boswell and Brayden Andrews pitched lights out for Oklahoma, allowing a combined two hits and two walks while striking out two over three and two thirds innings of work.

With the score 9-0 in the top of the third, Sanders Dodds hit a two-out single, which was followed by an Evan Neuman walk. Tavin Shreeve grounded out on an 0-1 pitch, however, to strand both runners in what was the team’s first legitimate scoring chance.

In the bottom of the inning, the Eagle County squad found its groove defensively, retiring the oppositions’ lineup in three-up, three-down fashion.

The top of the fourth proved fruitless for TRLL, though, and after Aidan Burleson, who finished 2-for-2, singled and then scored on an error in the bottom of the fourth, the 10-run rule went into effect to end the game.

TRLL now enters the elimination bracket and will need to win-out to stay alive. It plays the loser of Thursday’s late game between Texas West and Louisiana on Friday at 1 p.m.