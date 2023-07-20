Three Rivers Little League sends 2 squads to regionals

Members of the Three Rivers Little League 13U intermediate all-star squad after winning the Colorado state tournament last week.

Three Rivers Little League/Courtesy photo

Three Rivers Little League is sending a pair of all-star squads — comprised of the best players from Aspen to Vail — to the Little League regional round for the second-straight year.

The 13U 50/70 ‘intermediate’ team mowed through the district and state tournaments this month and will play Louisiana in Sugarland, Texas on Friday night, while the 12U ‘majors’ squad advanced to the southwest region in Waco, Texas starting Aug. 3.

“I am thrilled that Three Rivers Little League is able to send two teams to Regionals. We continue to produce great ball players,” stated league president Holly Strablizky. “With the numbers we have coming up in the younger divisions in both baseball and softball, I see that continuing on.”

Members of the Three Rivers Little League 12U majors all-star squad after winning the Colorado state tournament last week. Three Rivers Little League/Courtesy photo

The ‘majors’ division is broadcast internationally every summer on ESPN from Williamsport, PA. Last year’s 12U team was the first TRLL majors team to qualify for regions. Five athletes on that team returned to avenge the first-round loss to Oklahoma last year while three more moved up to the intermediate squad.

“We have a couple kids who made it to regionals last year who’ve kind of been our senior leadership, if you will, to kind of carry us through and get us to the point we are,” said 12U manager Whit Whitman, who coached an 11U squad to the state-runner up last year. Eight of those kids are on the 12U team this season and Whitman said being so close to the big stage last time was a big motivational factor during the winter and spring.

“Absolutely. These boys have been working for this. It’s kind of the perfect melting pot of experience and talent coming together on one team,” he continued.

“We have a core group that has had this vision for really the last three to four years and they’ve made drastic improvements. They’ve worked a lot in the off-season; they’re finding batting cages to hit in when there’s snow and putting in that extra work to get to that level.”

Three Rivers Little League regional-qualifying teams 13U 50/70 intermediate Xavier DeHerrera Elian Macias Eli Adams Elijah Walker Colton Moser Shaw Feinberg Blake Tardif Chase Cossette Brody Blank Carlos Landeros Carson Hooper Diezl Dion Dominik Marquez Kenyon Lovato Coaches: Zaque DeHerrera, Jaime Macias, Lee Adams 12U Majors Ladson Whitaker Paxton Bourgeois Sanders Dodds Dylan Godfread Kasen Aguirre Ryder Strablizky Hayden Pearlman Wyatt Nimmo Rio Tipton Henry Reintjes Asher Dobbs Eli Armstrong Coaches: Whit Whitaker, Ben Dodds, Mike Dobbs

The road to Waco included a dominant district tournament at the beginning of the month. Three Rivers won 12-5, 19-0, 21-0 and 25-3 in consecutive games to advance to the 12U Colorado state championships. In the semifinal, they squeezed out a 1-0 win in a defensive battle against North Boulder, moving on to face Academy Little League out of Colorado Springs.

After rocketing out to an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the third, Academy fought back, scoring nine runs of their own in the fourth. Three Rivers regained in the lead in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run. They’d put two more on the board in the fifth and closed things out for the 12-9 win on a high-pop fly to catcher Ryder Strablizky.

As the team heads South to take on one of region’s perennially tough squads in Texas West, Whitman mentioned the group’s off-diamond preparations as being foundational to success. Earlier in the season, they visited the High Altitude Training facility at the Eagle airport, where a member of the base talked about what it means to be on a military team and trust the guy next to you.

“That’s really what we’ve focused on: creating that brotherhood atmosphere that the guy playing the position next to you has your back and he’s going to be there to make the play, make the throw and cover you,” Whitman said.

“Going to this next stage, we’ve tried to get them in different game or practice scenarios where the hype is there and you’re on this big stage. Going forward, it’s going to be people across the country watching.”

Zaque DeHerrera’s 13U squad didn’t have as smooth a start to districts, but finished state furiously.

After falling 17-10 to Monument in the district first-round, Three Rivers battled through the double elimination tournament to earn a championship-game rematch. The intermediate squad ended up 10-running Monument twice in a row to advance to state, where they 10-runned every team from there on out.

“After that (first loss) we started to gel,” DeHerrera said. “It really came together and the boys started playing as a team and it really worked out.”

While there are three athletes from last year’s regional-qualifying majors team on the roster, DeHerrera said the defining quality of this group is its relative newness.

“A lot of first-timers — first-time all-stars,” he described.

“(They’re) playing with guys from Vail all the way to Aspen, different places that weren’t familiar with each other throughout the season, but now they’re getting to feed off each other’s energy. All the newness to them — it seems like they’re taking the experience in.”

In the 10-0 state-title win over Northern Lights Little League, Elijah Adams hit a home-run and posted five RBIs. He also earned the win on the mound, giving up just two hits and striking out eight over six innings.

“He had a great championship game and he had a great defense behind him that didn’t really make any errors and were just making plays,” DeHerrera said.

The manager knows confidence will be key in Friday’s game.

“We’re playing against another group of 13-year-old kids,” he said. “And when it comes down to that, anything can happen.”