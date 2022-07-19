Three Rivers Little League teams win state tournaments

Tavin Shreeve threw a three-run gem in the 12U Colorado Little League state title game on Monday, guiding Three Rivers Little League to a 13-3 win.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

Summer is always better when the hometown baseball squad is relevant. Sorry, Rockies — make room for the Three Rivers Little Leaguers (TRLL).

With the juniors softball team already clinching the state title earlier this month, TRLL added two more teams to the list of state champions on Monday. The 12U and 14U TRLL all-star teams will advance to respective regional tournaments for a chance to play in the Little League World Series. The 11U team lost a tight battle in Gypsum on Tuesday, 6-5 to Academy (Colorado Springs) in that division’s state title game.

Three Rivers Little League won the 14U Colorado state title on Monday.

Three Rivers Little League/Courtesy photo

Three Rivers Little League won the 12U Colorado state title on Monday.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

Three Rivers Little League junior softball team won the Colorado state title and will travel to New Mexico for the regional tournament.

Three Rivers Little League/Courtesy photo

The 12U team — which plays in the ‘majors’ division, broadcast internationally every summer on ESPN from Williamsport, PA — continued its dominant play from districts — TRLL has outscored opponents 62-12 in its five postseason games — in the double-elimination state tournament in Thornton. District 2 champions South Boulder fell to district 5 representative Academy (Colorado Springs) in the first round Friday to face TRLL, who received a first-round bye.

On Saturday, TRLL won 15-0 in three innings, led by Hudson Rozga, who struck out five of the eight batters he faced in 1 2/3 innings of work. Sanders Dodds closed out the game, which ended by mercy rule. Aspen’s Clayton Folk hit a three-run home run in the second inning to put the game away early as TRLL coasted with 10 hits.

Tavin Shreeve waits for the pitch in Saturday’s 15-0 win over Academy during the 12U Colorado Little League State tournament in Thornton.

Shannon Dodds/Courtesy photo

After defeating South Boulder again, Academy returned to face TRLL in the 12U title match on Monday night at Northern Lights Field.

Hudson Rozga catches a ball in right field to end the inning.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Springs club scored two in the first, but the local squad rallied to make it 3-2 after one. A double by Kasen Aguirre and a home run by Evan Neuman, who finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate, fueled another 8-0 run. Tavin Shreeve was brilliant on the mound, going all four innings and allowing just five hits and three earned runs.

Ryder Strablizsky for TRLL attempts to pick off a runner at 2nd base with a strong throw.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

“Our pitchers are dialed in each game and do what they need to do to stay focused under pressure,” said pitching coach Ben Dodds. “They keep their heads up and battle each pitch.”

Sanders Dodds fields a backhand in the state championship game.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

Sanders Dodds (9) and Diezl Dion (2), both 11-year-olds on the TRLL 12U tip their hats to the fans during the post-game celebration.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

In the fourth inning, Hunter Uzdavinis’ walk-off hit put the 10-run rule into effect, winning the Colorado State championship game for the Eagle County team.

Sanders Dodds, Ryder Strablizsky and Carson Kauffman celebrate Hunter Uzdavinis’ walk-off hit to put TRLL up by 10 and win the Colorado Little League 12U state championship game.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

TRLL 12U team members celebrate after winning the Colorado Little League state championship.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

“These boys are excited to head to Waco, TX and start their hopeful journey to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA,” stated Dobbs in a post-game email.

Evan Neuman hits a home run in the Colorado Little League 12U state championship game.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

The TRLL 12U team kicks off regional play against Oklahoma at 4 p.m. August 4 at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco. They will play on the Longhorn Network and could be televised on ESPN if they reach the semifinals, according to Dodds.

Hunter Uzdavinis attempts to turn a double play in the Colorado state championship game.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

The “faithful support of the Steadman Clinic” has been crucial to the growth of Little League in Eagle County, Dodds noted.

“Without their sponsorship our local league does not happen,” he stated. With four teams making formidable trips in the coming weeks, TRLL is hopeful for community support in raising additional funds to help with travel.

14U recap

Members of the Three Rivers Little League 14U team celebrate after winning the Colorado Juniors State Title on Monday.

Three Rivers Little League/Courtesy photo

In the 14U championship game, the Three Rivers juniors defeated Academy 16-0 on Monday.

Four pitchers combined to throw a shutout, with Christopher Hays starting, Elijah Kelley taking the win and Lucas Mile and Hans Wittenberg helping close things out from the bullpen.

Three Rivers racked up 13 hits on the day, with Jack Reed and James Bivins each racking up two hits apiece. Bivins also had four stole bases and his team didn’t commit a single error in the field.

“I am so proud of our team. Tonight’s game was flawless in all aspects of the game,” commented manager August Wittenberg.

“These boys are so supportive of each other, so selfless. Though some kids might be better than others, each kid was a significant contributor to this team accomplishment. And most important, they have so much fun together, and me and the other coaches love coaching them.”