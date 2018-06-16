Three sought in Bocco fire; Sheriff’s Office wants to question them after witnesses saw them speeding from the area

If you think you may have information about the suspects or this crime, call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com , or text a tip from your cellphone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers.

WOLCOTT — The 415-acre Bocco Mountain Fire is 100 percent contained, but three people the Eagle County Sheriff's Office want to question are not — at least not yet.

Detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office want to speak with a group who were seen near the Wolcott gun range around mid-afternoon Saturday, June 9, just before the Bocco Fire was ignited. They were also associated with two vehicles seen on site

A blue Toyota Tacoma with a "bully bar" push bumper in front.

A white or silver sedan, possibly an Audi.

"These persons of interest were seen shooting various weapons and were possibly part of a class," Jessie Porter, public information officer with the Sheriff's Office, said.

The most identifiable person in the group was a muscular male approximately 6-foot-1, 220 pounds wearing a black military or tactical-style vest.

Recommended Stories For You

Witnesses say they might have been shooting at sage brush beyond the normal target area.

Wolfgang Uberbacher with Mountain Wolf Jeep Adventures and a wrangler with Sage Outdoor Adventures were the first to spot the fire and called it in.

Fire crews were on the scene in minutes, getting a jump on the fire and containing it to the 415 acres to which it had grown by that Saturday afternoon.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.