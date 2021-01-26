Through the Lens Series returns with stories of summiting Mount Everest

Dr. Tracee Metcalfe summited Mount Everest while also acting as the expedition’s physician in 2016.

There are 75 American women in the world who have reached the summit of Mount Everest and three of those women call Vail home. Tune in to the virtual presentation of the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s Through the Lens Series this Wednesday to learn more about what they share in attitude, latitude and gratitude.

The Through the Lens Series has packed the Colorado Snowsports Museum with those curious about various topics in Colorado’s winter sports history. These days, the program is being held virtually but you can still learn about the adventures and find inspiration in the stories told first hand by those who lived it.

Ellen Miller has retired from professional climbing but has the distinction of being the first American woman to summit Mount Everest from the northern and southern routes.

The event is hosted by Ellen Miller, a longtime Vail local who has the distinction of being the first American woman to have summited Mount Everest from the north and south routes. Along with Miller, Kristine Chalk tells her story of how she climbed the world’s highest peak in 2010 while she was a fourth grade teacher at Red Sandstone Elementary School. Dr. Tracee Metcalfe, a doctor at Vail Health, reached the top of Mount Everest in 2016 while also acting as a high altitude physician with Himalayan Expeditions.

This talk is not a “how to climb Mount Everest” discussion, but rather a way for these three women to share their experiences and inspire others. One of the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s goals is to tell stories that educate and inspire others to seek adventure.

Kristine Chalk on the summit of Mount Everest on May 25, 2010

The three women recount their individual journeys, from training in the technical and difficult Gore Range to what they had to tell themselves in order to succeed in making it to the summit. They also shared poignant moments about what it was like being on top of the world and the people they met along the way.

Although these women had successful summits, they talk about the dangers they faced, fears they had to quell and how reading their climbing journal entries from that time period reminded them of how hard it was. They also talk about what it was like to sleep at the various elevations and what kept them motivated.

The three climbers also took a few questions from Colorado Snowsports Museum supporters when they taped the hour-long segment last week. The event is free but donations to the Colorado Snowsports Museum are encouraged. The women donated their time to help raise money for the museum.

Listen to these amazing athletes and get inspired to climb your own Mount Everest, whatever that may be. To watch the event, go to snowsportsmuseum.org and you’ll be able to click on the link on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.