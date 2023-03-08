 Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Early bird | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Early bird

News News |

Bald eagles nest early in spring, and many Eagle County nests are already occupied. This one near Eagle is no exception. Nesting early allows chicks to develop size, flight ability and hunting skills before the winter.
Rick Spitzer/Courtesy photo
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism