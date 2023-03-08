Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Early bird News News | 40 min ago Bald eagles nest early in spring, and many Eagle County nests are already occupied. This one near Eagle is no exception. Nesting early allows chicks to develop size, flight ability and hunting skills before the winter.Rick Spitzer/Courtesy photo Trending - News Local police take to the powder for patrol Mar 6, 2023 Stars aligned for Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde over the weekend in Colorado and Norway Mar 6, 2023 Big changes coming to Indy Pass, the alternative to Epic and Ikon passes Mar 8, 2023 Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass jumps $68 to $909 Mar 7, 2023 A new deal for Vail’s $152 million redevelopment of Timber Ridge￼ Mar 6, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate