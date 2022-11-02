 Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Huskies stay alive | VailDaily.com
Thursday's Vail Daily cover photo: Huskies stay alive

The crowd rushes the field after Battle Mountain's overtime playoff win Wednesday against Coronado in Edwards in the second round of the 4A state playoffs. In other action Wednesday, Pueblo Central upset Eagle Valley, 2-1, in Gypsum.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
