Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: May the best cookie win

Chris Dillmann
  

Rory Fanning, 1, of Florida shares his chocolate chip cookie Wednesday during the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition in Beaver Creek. More than 1,000 cookies for more than 1,000 people were on hand for tasting during the annual event.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

