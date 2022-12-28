 Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mist kissed | VailDaily.com
Madison Rahhal
For the Vail Daily
Fresh snow creates a postcard perfect view Wednesday of Nottingham Lake in Avon with Beaver Creek off in the distance. More snow is in the local forecast for the weekend.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
