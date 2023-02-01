 Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: On the prowl | VailDaily.com
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: On the prowl

Rick Spitzer
Special to the Daily
Bobcats seem to be all over the county. This one was on the hunt recently south of Eagle.
Rick Spitzer/Special to the Daily
