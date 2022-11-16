Thursday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Peak-ing out

Vail’s Opening Day, Veterans Day, Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Nordic ski gear swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/11/22 Vail Mountain opens Get ready to enjoy the first day of skiing and snowboarding in Eagle County on Friday as Vail Mountain opens for the 2022-2023 season. The first day of the season is always...

From Trick-or-Treat Trots to costume contests, pumpkin patches and puppet shows, it’s a busy Halloween weekend: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/28/22 This year, Halloween falls on a Monday but there are plenty of things going on for the kids and adults leading up to the spooky holiday. We’ve listed them out by day so you can...

Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1,...

Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22 Gear Swaps Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits...