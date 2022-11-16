 Thursday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Peak-ing out | VailDaily.com
Thursday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Peak-ing out

The Gore Range peaks seen through the clouds Tuesday in Vail. Vail Mountain is expected to open more terrain Thursday with more snow in the forecast.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
