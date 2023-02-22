 Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Proceed with caution | VailDaily.com
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Proceed with caution

Chris Dillmann
  

A car ends up in the roundabout after a snow squall Wednesday in Avon. Heavy snow and wind moved into the valley midday leading to treacherous driving conditions, with many accidents on the roadways.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

