Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Sharpen those skates

Chris Dillmann
  

Crews work to clear snow off the ice rink Wednesday on Nottingham Lake in Avon. The rink is projected to open Monday, Dec. 26, and will be open from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

