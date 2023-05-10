 Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Whole lotta smoke | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Whole lotta smoke

News News |

Emergency vehicles respond to a semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Interstate 70 in Vail on Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. The fire closed the interstate in both directions over Vail Pass, before the westbound lanes reopened around 7:45 p.m. The eastbound lanes remained closed as of 9 p.m.
James R Griffin/Courtesy photo
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism