Tigiwon road near Minturn will close from Aug. 17-19

The U.S. Forest Service will close Tigiwon Road near Minturn Aug. 17 — 19 for maintenance work.

The U.S. Forest Service will close the Tigiwon Road (FSR 707) south of Minturn from Monday, Aug. 17, to Wednesday, Aug. 19, for annual road grading and maintenance.

The Forest Service is temporarily closing the road this year to ensure the heavy maintenance can be accomplished safely by ensuring the large grader equipment, dump trucks and loaders are not interacting with the high volume of forest visitors the area is seeing this year.

In past years this maintenance could be accomplished without a temporary closure during mid-week, when visitation was relatively low. This year the road has been busy all week long.

“Many of our visitors are parking along the side of this very narrow road to access the Cross Creek and Half Moon trailheads,” District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said. “It would not be responsible for the heavy road equipment to try to navigate between the parked vehicles to get this important road work accomplished. We thank our visitors for understanding.”

The road will close beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday to ensure crews can begin early that morning. The gate will be closed at the forest boundary. The land before the gate is privately owned and not available for parking.

“There are a number of great alternate hikes on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District visitors can use during this short, three-day closure,” Veldhuis said.

For more information, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver or call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District office, 970-827-5715.