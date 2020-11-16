Time Machine: 20 years ago, Arn Menconi wins commissioner race by 37 votes

The town of Gilman, blanketed by a coat of new snow.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Nov. 19, 2015

Questions still surrounded the Dec. 13, 2014 fire that shut down the Gypsum biomass plant.

Without providing any information regarding the decision, members of the Eagle Town Board voted to suspend town manager Jon Stavney, but continue to pay his full salary and benefits. The reported reason for the action was conflict between with board and the manager and Stavney was not accused or suspected of wrongdoing.

The annual Winter Market and Holiday Fair was set to return to the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 18, 2010

Eagle was pondering changes to its season open space closure rules.

The Eagle Town Board nixed a proposal to televise its meetings.

The Youth Foundation of Eagle County received a $15,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation as the winner of the Charles L. Tutt Award for Excellence in Education.

Longtime Eagle resident Teresa Lewis died.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 16, 2000

Arn Menconi won his Eagle County Commissioner race by just 37 votes. Voters reelected Michael Gallagher to his commissioner seat.

Mediator Barbara Green attempted to find common grand between the town of Eagle and Adam’s Rib developer Fred Kummer. Meanwhile, Kummer filed a lawsuit against the town regarding water tap commitments for his Frost Creek project.

The town of Eagle and the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce initiated talks about revitalization of the central business district. Chamber director Tim Cochrane said he would pursue grant dollars to help pay for the planning process.

Eagle Valley High School volleyball player Ali Toomer was named to the All State team. Mindy Shreeve won All League honors.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 22, 1990

Over a series of objections raised by the town of Eagle, Eagle County launched permit hearings for the Spring Creek water system proposed to service the county airport. The town argued it made more sense to hook into its municipal system than to develop an independent system to serve the facility.

Shaw Construction Company hosted a topping off ceremony for the new Eagle County Building.

State Rep. Scott McInnis of Glenwood Springs was elected Majority Leader in the Colorado House of Representatives.

Larry and Chris Fortune moved their popular Fortune’s Pizza and Sub Shop from its longtime location to a new spot located three doors to the north on Broadway in Eagle.

40 years ago

Week of Nov. 20, 1980

Voters in the newly formed Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District approved a bond issue to fund construction of a new recreation complex adjacent to Eagle Valley Middle School. The vote was 315 in favor and 112 opposed.

The town of Gypsum annexed an 80-acre parcel, proposed as the site for a development called Eagle River Estates.

After more than 50 years as a popular restaurant, coffee shop, watering hole, gathering place and one-time pool hall, Sharp’s closed its doors. The business, which the Carlow family had owned and operated since 1929, was closed to make way for a remodel of the Eagle Liquor store.

A heavy snowstorm caused a 40-car pileup in Avon.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 19, 1970

The Club 20 Highway Committee passed a resolution in support of the proposed construction of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.

A one-car accident east of Eagle killed 130 head of sheep. The driver, a man from Carbondale, sustained a lacerated scalp and numerous bruises.

The town of Eagle laid new water pipe along Brush Creek Road and several residences in the area were without services while the work was underway. One ranch woman reported she had to haul water to her home for 11 days before she could “enjoy water from the taps in her home — hot and cold.”

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 17, 1960

The national convention of the American Geology Society, underway in Denver, offered a tour of formations in Eagle County as one of the various day trips planned as part of the event agenda.

Marine Lance Cpl. Gerald C. Mayne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Viri Mayne of Gypsum, appeared in a television program that featured actor Ernest Borgnine. Mayne was serving aboard an aircraft carrier that was stationed at Long Beach, California. The program honored 50 years of Naval aviation.

Two Denver woman died along Vail Pass, which the Eagle Valley Enterprise called “the county’s death strip.” The newspaper noted that of the seven fatal traffic accidents recorded in 1960, five happened on Vail Pass.

Pierce’s Cafe in Gypsum advertised “We serve good hamburgers.”

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 16, 1950

A move was underway to commemorate one of Eagle County’s most famous landmarks — Mount of the Holy Cross — with a U.S. postage stamp.

An anonymous letter to the editor stated “As a recent visitor to your nice little community, where so many lovely people reside, I would like to make a contribution to the water department in the form of this little poem — Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink. Even if you boil it.”

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 15, 1940

Hugh T. Harris of Burns was the first Eagle County man to receive a draft notice. Harris was notified he had to report for induction into the U.S. Army or national defense on Nov. 23.

Eagle County Clerk Mae Cox and justices of the peace M.M. Wildey of Red Cliff and Gus Mayer of Eagle comprised the election canvassing board. As the Enterprise went to press, the board had not yet certified all the election results but George W. Watson was declared the winner of the county assessor race. His margin of victory was 40 votes

Eagle High School hosted a “Big Time Carnival.” The event promised fun for everyone with free hats and door prizes.

In international news, France’s Vice Premier Pierre Laval declared democracy was dead all over the world. Lavel negotiated the pre-armistice and Vichy government terms with Germany.