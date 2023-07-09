Time Machine: 20 years ago, media circus in town following Kobe Bryant accusation

A media village sprang up across the street from the Justice Center in Eagle during the summer of 2003 following an accusation of rape lodged at the basketball star.

10 years ago

July 14, 2013

Vail and Beaver Creek celebrated former President Gerald R. Ford’s 100th birthday at the Beaver Creek Chapel.

“When Ford ascended to be the 38th President, he was credited by long-time locals with first bringing Vail to international prominence,” the Vail Daily reported. “During his presidency, he was such a regular on the slopes the White House press corps began calling Vail ‘The Western White House.’ That moniker was beamed into living rooms all over the country, along with shots of Ford and Chief of Staff Dick Cheney skiing.”

A media village sprang up across the street from the Justice Center in Eagle during the summer of 2003 following an accusation of sexual assault lodged at NBA star Kobe Bryant. AP photo

20 years ago

July 10, 2003

A “three-ring media circus” visited Eagle County in an attempt to learn more about accusations against basketball star Kobe Bryant, the Vail Daily reported.

Bryant was accused of sexual assault at the Lodge and Spa at Cordillera in Edwards on July 1, 2003.

“A horde of media had to be shooed away Wednesday evening from staking out the alleged victim’s house Wednesday afternoon by police and sheriff’s deputies,” the Vail Daily reported.

A press conference earlier that week saw camera crews from across the country pack a courtroom in the Eagle County Justice Center, the Daily reported.

“Almost 50 journalists attended the event, grilling Eagle County Sheriff Joy Hoy and District Attorney Mark Hurlbert,” the Daily reported.

30 years ago

July 16, 1993

Cordillera developers introduced 13 new homesites and continued work on a golf course in the development, the Vail Trail reported.

“The work on Cordillera’s Hale Irwin-designed golf course has been brisk in recent weeks, with contouring having been finished on several holes and the sod laid, too,” the Vail Trail reported.

40 years ago

July 15, 1983

A group of 16,000 former ski troopers attended a 10th Mountain Division reunion in Vail, the Vail Trail reported.

Quoting A.J. McKenna, a Leadville native who was chairman of the 1983 reunion, the Trail reported that the annual reunion saw good attendance.

“Each reunion brings out more veterans,” McKenna said. “Seems like the older we get, the more time we have to reminisce with old friends. And the older we get, the more nostalgic we get.”

50 years ago

July 13, 1973

Under the direction of Bob Nott, head of Vail Associates real estate department, the Booth Creek area was being developed into a residential complex of single-family dwellings and townhouses.

“Nott feels that people are beginning to look for something different than the high-density LionsHead approach, which was his last major project, and are seeking more solitude and privacy than in previous years,” the Vail Trail reported. “Thus, the birth of the clustered low-density townhouses combined with single-family residences at Booth Creek.”